Bust Summer Boredom

By Angie Fenton

Photo by Andrea Hutchinson

Whether your schedule or your wallet is holding you back from traveling this summer, consider embracing the staycation concept.

Gotolouisville.com/myexperience is a great resource for 24-, 48- and 72-hour itineraries filled with things to do and see right in our own backyard. You can also peruse the website for reminders of what makes Louisville such an incredible place to live and play.

Use your social media accounts to ask friends and followers for recommendations. And, keep your eyes open for referrals. For example, WAVE 3 News Chief Photographer Doug Druschke – one of my pals – recently posted about his first visit to Ollie’s Trolley (978 S. Third St.) after living in Louisville for nearly two decades, which prompted a conversation about other Possibility City institutions locals should consider supporting and enjoying.

Want to give back to the community while exploring? Think of it as a mission trip that doesn’t require travel. Give Metro United Way a call (502.583.2821) or find volunteer opportunities at MetroUnitedWay.org.

Immerse yourself – and your fellow staycationers – in the arts. Go see a free production by Kentucky Shakespeare (kyshakespeare.com) or one of the various concerts happening around town. While you’re at it, put KMAC, the Ali Center and the Speed Art Museum on your must-visit list.

Lastly, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville are all easy trips that don’t take a lot of travel time. Each city has its own culture and vibe that are worth experiencing.

Whatever you do, take the time to get out and explore. VT