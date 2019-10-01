Cooking at Millie’s October Events

October is the time to be spooky – but it’s also a great time to pick up some cooking skills.

Learn to cook a meal from some of the best local chefs, like Jackson Skelton of Louvino (10/10), Shawn Ward of Ward 426 (10/11), Shayne Griley of Hammerheads (10/17), Jereme McFarland of Bourbons Bistro (10/19), Rob Rice of Grassa Gramma (10/25). Each class includes a bottle of wine for each couple along with learning a full three-course meal.

Cooking with Millie’s also offers several date-night cuisines with Alison Mann (10/4, 10/12, 10/26) with dishes like Traditional Italian Tiramisu, Blue Cheese Encrusted Salmon with Parmesan Risotto, and Maryland Crab Cakes. You can also impress friends and learn to make your own mozzarella and ricotta cheese with Andrew Kotheimer (10/23).

If you love Japanese fare, you won’t want to miss the Japanese Cuisine Date Night with Heather Lentz and special guests from Bourbon City Creamery (10/5), where you’ll learn the basics of tempura, sushi rolls, and ginger ice cream.

And October wouldn’t be complete without some type of Halloween affair. Master the delicate macaron, learning the tricks to make this complicated treat.

For more details and a full list of October events at Cooking at Millie’s, visit Red Pin Tix.