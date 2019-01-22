Community Corner

Louisville Civic Orchestra brings “Requiem,” the final, tumultuous work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to life in back-to-back concerts Feb. 23 & 24



Thanks to the generosity of donors, the Louisville Civic Orchestra (LCO) will offer audiences across the city a chance to hear “Requiem,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final, unfinished masterpiece, during concerts on Feb. 23 and 24. The concerts are free and will be offered in two locations to provide additional opportunities and more convenience for audiences in different parts of the city – from the Shawnee neighborhood to the Butchertown area of Louisville.



LCO performs Mozart’s “Requiem”



7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 23

St. Joseph Catholic Church

1406 E. Washington St.

Register to reserve seats (free):

facebook.com/events/296454477893646/



2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

3511 Rudd Ave.



Register to reserve seats (free):

facebook.com/events/351771255657432/



Each performance will feature various professional and regional vocalists, including soprano Juliana Moura, alto Rebekah Bortz Hardin, tenor Mark Aaron Kano, baritone Eric Brown and Bellarmine University’s Oratorio Society chorus.



Mozart’s music is often described as evocative, making the audience feel emotional in ways enjoyable to both those with a trained ear, as well as the first-time listener. Mozart’s “Requiem” was controversial not only because it was his last and unfinished composition but also because of rumors at the time of his death at age 35. Claims were made that Mozart received the commission for this work from a mysterious messenger who did not reveal the commissioner’s identity and that Mozart came to believe that he was writing the requiem for his own funeral.



Jon Wysong, LCO’s Vice President and trumpet player, noted, “From the violent and wrathful ‘Dies irae’ to the desolate and mournful ‘Lacrimosa’ (the last notes Mozart ever wrote), these two performances of the ‘Requiem’ should not be missed.”

Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce Hosting 6th Annual ‘Dancing With Prospect Stars and Taste of Prospect’

Eleven local residents will be competing for the title of “Prospect Star 2019” on Feb. 17 at Bill Collins Ford Lincoln. “Dancing With Prospect Stars and Taste of Prospect” is an exciting fundraiser hosted by the Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce. The event, in its sixth year, will benefit the chamber and the 10 individual charities the contestants have chosen. In its first five years, Dancing With Prospect Stars has given back over $300,000 to the local community. Each “star” is working with a professional dance instructor from Derby City Ballroom. During the four months leading up to the big night, the stars will be accepting donations on behalf of their chosen charities. Each dollar donated in their name will count as a vote.

2019 “Stars” include Calinda Young dancing for Sleep in Heavenly Peace; Ruth Kilchenman dancing for FEAT; Timothy Roberts dancing for Surgery on Sunday; Dr. Barry Denton dancing for The American Heart Association; Sandra Graves and Kathryn Cohan dancing for Veteran’s Memorial Park; Wendy Hall dancing for NAWBO Foundation; Kristie Hanke dancing for Carriage House; Charles Wilkerson dancing for the Alzheimer’s Association; Isaac Fox dancing for The Healing Place; and Alea Petersen dancing for Refuge for Women.

A trio of celebrity judges comprised of Kevin Renfro (our resident judge from Becker Law Office), Josh Suiter (St. Matthews Chamber & DWPS Alumnus) and Heather French Henry (Deputy Commissioner of Kentucky Veterans Affairs), will offer critiques and kudos to the participants while entertaining the audience with their humor. Their scores, combined with each star’s donations, will determine who will take home the title.

Prior to the contestants taking the dance floor, the Taste of Prospect will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will offer samples from many of the best restaurants and caterers in the Prospect Area Chamber. Tickets include a delicious meal catered by Ladyfingers Catering. There will be a cash bar available throughout the evening. A live auction will take place during the event with just a few, very select items. The theme for the event is Roaring 20.s Gatsby Style. Tickets are on sale by going to DancingWithProspectStars.org or calling the PACC office 502.228.7493.

LFPL’s MyLibraryU kicks off 2019 with three new classes taught by university professors

MyLibraryU brings university faculty to the Louisville Free Public Library, providing an opportunity for the community to learn from award-winning and published professors, all for free. LFPL will kick off 2019 with classes covering social justice movements, the neurology and philosophy behind emotions like frustration and a sociolinguistic look at indigenous languages of the Americas.

Social Justice Movements: Past & Present is a six-week short course taught by six scholars presenting aspects of social movement-building on topics such as racial justice, youth-led immigrant justice, LGBTQ rights, the American Indian movement, solidarity and more. This short course includes professors from the University of Louisville’s Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research, Muhammad Ali Institute for Peace & Justice, School of Public Health & Information Sciences, Brandeis School of Law, School of Arts & Sciences and the University of Kentucky.

The Social Justice Movements: Past & Present Short Course will meet at the Main Library (301 York St.) every Thursday, Jan. 17 through Feb. 21 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

1/17 – “100 Years of Housing-Justice Movements in Louisville” by Dr. Catherine Fosl, Director of The Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research

1/24 – “Youth-led Immigrant Justice Movements” by Dr. Enid Trucios-Haynes, UofL’s Brandeis School of Law

1/31 “Using History to Build a Movement” by Dr. Lara Kelland, UofL’s Departments of History and Comparative Humanities

2/7 “School-to-Prison Pipeline & Mass Incarceration” by Cherie Dawson Edwards, UofL’s Department of Criminal Justice

2/14 “Global Solidarity” by Dr. Karen Tice, UK’s Department of Gender & Women’s Studies

2/21 “Transgender Health & Social Justice” by Dr. Ryan Combs, UofL’s School of Public Health & Information Sciences

More information about MyLibraryU, including links to online learning, can be found at LFPL.org/MyLibraryU. All MyLibraryU short courses and fast classes are free, but registration is requested. Call 502.574.1623 to reserve your spot.