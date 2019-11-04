Color Me KD 2019

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to sprint at the 14th annual Shamrock N’ Run.

Join the Alpha Xi Chapter of the Kappa Delta Sorority at the University of Louisville in running for a good cause. The 5K will raise money for the prevention of child abuse in Kentucky and across the county by benefiting Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and Prevent Child Abuse America.

You can be a part of Kappa Delta’s legacy by helping to raise money for this great cause. The sorority has already raised over $260,000 for Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, and the University of Louisville chapter has raised over $130,000 since 1997.

This year’s goal is $35,000. 80 percent of your contribution will go straight to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky to help children in your community, while the other 20% will be sent to the national organization. Kappa Delta has been working to end child abuse through donations and fundraisers for Prevent Child Abuse America since 1983, having raised more than $23 million dollars in that time.

To add even more fun to this event, this year’s run will be a Color Run. Colored powder will be thrown into the air at each mile marker. Wear all white and be amazed at your colorful transformation!

Check-in will begin at 10:30am on November 9. The race will begin at 1pm. Entrance costs $30.