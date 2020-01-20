If you consider yourself a foodie, you won’t want to miss this exciting event.

The third annual Chefs for Hope Dinner is coming up on Saturday, February 1. Spend your evening enjoying a gourmet six-course experience to celebrate and benefit Kentucky ProStart, an organization with provides education programs in Kentucky high schools.

The plates at this event will be prepared by seven Louisville Top Chefs, including Chef Josh Moore of Volare and Moore Farms, Chef John Varanese of River House & The LeVee, Chef Josh Hillyard of Big Spring Country Club, Chef David Danielson of Old Stone Inn, Chef Henry Wesley of 8Up, Chef Ming Pu of 502 Bar & Bistro, Chef Anoosh Shariat of Anoosh Bistro. These chefs will work together with ProStart students and their culinary instructors.

Start the night with cocktails or mocktails and hors d’oeuvres along with live music before being seated for the big event. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet some of the students ProStart is helping develop hospitality skills to prepare them for a career after high school.

All proceeds will benefit Kentucky ProStart. Hosted at Savor at River House, doors open at 6:30 and the event ends at 9:30. Tickets are $150 per person and all purchased tickets are considered a tax-deductible donation.