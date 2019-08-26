Celebrating Service and Bravery

Cathedral of the Assumption will hold Blue Mass for first responders

On Sept. 12, Cathedral of the Assumption will bring our community together to recognize the first responders who serve us each day. This ceremony and mass will bring together the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Emergency Medical Services. To learn more about the Blue Mass and its incredible significance, we spoke with some of the event’s planning committee.

What will take place at the Blue Mass?

“Louisville Fire Department (LFD) personnel and personnel from other public safety agencies will combine color guards, bagpipes and drum corps, lector readings, choir singing and more to present a memorable service,” says LFD representative Bobby Cooper.

“We’ve got a lot of pageantry in the beginning,” says Maggie Cyphers, director of worship at Cathedral of the Assumption. “Louisville police officer Brooke Benton will sing the national anthem. Then all the colors and flags from each of the agencies will be presented, and the pipe and drum corp will come in.

“When we get to the prayer after communion,” Cyphers continues, “we have invited each one of the heads of the agencies. They will come forward and read the names of everyone who has lost their lives in the line of duty in the city of Louisville since its inception, not just in the last couple of years. After that, we are going to play ‘Taps’ and then we’ll reverse the procession leaving the church.”

What inspired organizers to hold the Blue Mass?

“For the last few years, we’ve been doing what’s called the Red Mass, which is for our judicial community, and then we’ve also done a White Mass for the medical community,” says Cyphers. “Across the United States, the Blue Mass has been held at cathedrals in large communities, so I thought, ‘Why not do it in Louisville, Kentucky?’”

“This is a chance for people to say thank you to all of our first responders,” says church deacon Greg Gitschier. “It’s not denomination specific. We want to remember the men and women who have given their lives for us in the Louisville area. We want their families to know that we haven’t forgotten them, and they still hold a very high place of honor with us.”

Why is it so important to honor these current and former first responders?

“I believe first responders choose their profession because they want to impact the world in a positive way and can do that by helping people every day,” says Sarah Banta with the Community Policing Unit of LMPD. “Despite the great risks involved, first responders continue to serve the community. We are wives, husbands, moms, dads, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers. Our families didn’t choose this career for us, but they make sacrifices as well so we can do the job we love.”

“While the ceremony is a solemn remembrance of the fallen and an expression of thanks to those serving today, it’s also a celebration of pride,” says Cooper. “This is a unique opportunity for people to learn more about public safety professions and get an intimate glimpse at the camaraderie, solidarity, kinship and bond first responders share.”

The Blue Mass will take place on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Following mass, attendees are invited to meet and mingle with first responders. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit cathedraloftheassumption.org/bluemass or call 502.657.5222. There is no need to RSVP. This special mass is open to all. Seating is limited.