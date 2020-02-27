Carrie Urton McCaw, 1976-2020 and Kathryn Celestine “Kacey” McCaw, 2008-2020

Carrie Urton McCaw

1976-2020

Kathryn Celestine “Kacey” McCaw

2008-2020

Carrie Urton McCaw, born on Feb. 13, 1976, and Kathryn Celestine “Kacey” McCaw, born on Jan. 26, 2008, from Louisville, Kentucky, returned to their heavenly home on Feb. 14, 2020.

Carrie was blessed with a large and loving circle of family of friends. Her first love was volleyball, and her career spanned from her early days at St. Raphael through Assumption, then on to Syracuse University where she was a decorated athlete. After college, her love of the sport continued as she spent one year as an assistant volleyball coach at Rutgers before starting her career at Ice Miller LLP. She spent the past 20 years as a practice group specialist in their collegiate sports practice, conducting athletics department operations and programmatic reviews while continuing her love for volleyball by coaching teams at various clubs in Indiana and Kentucky. As her children began their sports journeys, she returned to St. Raphael to coach the volleyball teams and was an active member of the parish and community. She had an infectious smile and a zest for life. Whether it was singing karaoke, doing the banana dance or just being there for her friends and family, Carrie was always the life of the party.

Although volleyball was her first love, her greatest love was being a mom to four wonderful children. Each one of them taught her something new every day, whether it was withstanding the heat of summer camp in support of her oldest son Brady’s passion to become an Eagle Scout, the long days of baseball tournaments for her second son Ty, getting out of her comfort zone to support her daughter Jessie’s love of the arts or being able to coach her volleyball shadow Kacey, Carrie was there.

Kacey was rooted in volleyball from a very young age. From the time Kacey and her twin sister Jessie were riding around in the volleyball cart as toddlers to the very day she was taken from this earth, Kacey’s first love was volleyball like her mom. In the 12 short years of her life, Kacey touched the lives of everyone around her. Her tenacity, leadership skills, passion and competitive spirit will be greatly missed by her classmates, teammates, friends and family. With that said, there is a special bond between twins, as it’s double the giggles and double the trouble. Although they are separated now, their spirits will always find a way back to each other.

Carrie and Kacey are survived by their immediate family: David McCaw, Brady McCaw, Ty McCaw and Jessie McCaw. Parents and grandparents include David and Patty Urton, as well as Bruce and Jamie McCaw. Brothers and uncles include Lance Urton (Madison, Ryder), John Urton (Allison, Ava, Alex, Johnny, Tuck) and Carson McCaw (Betsy, Grace, Caroline, Thomas) and numerous extended family members. They were preceded in death by grandparents Dr. John and Kitty Urton, George and Celestine Ray and Polly Wilson.

Visitation was held Feb. 19 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 20 at St. Raphael the Archangel. A private burial followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund. Online condolences may be shared at ratterman.com.

Lesley Denise Drury Prather

1980-2020

Lesley Denise Drury Prather, 40, was born Jan. 26, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky. She went to meet her heavenly Father on Feb. 14, 2020 hand in hand with her beloved daughter, Rhyan Prather.

Lesley was blessed to be the center of a massive family that she loved dearly. She graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School, where she lettered in three sports including volleyball, basketball and track and field. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Louisville, where she led her team to three conference championships, four NCAA appearances and a Sweet Sixteen appearance. She was named All-Conference USA twice and was named to the AVCA All-Region team. She coached the IUS volleyball team from 2009-2012. She was currently a coach for the KIVA 10 volleyball team.

As if she hadn’t accomplished enough in her academic, sports and personal life, Lesley set her mind on becoming a firefighter (and when she set her mind on anything, she accomplished it). Lesley spent the last four years protecting and serving her community as a member of the Louisville Fire Department. Lesley was proud to serve her community, proud of her “first responders” family and most proud to encourage girls and women that you can be whatever you want to be in life. Lesley was a proud member of the LFD and engine 22.

How do you put into words a life that was lived so fully? It was never about herself but rather about others. She was Superwoman in real life. A hero amongst us. Let’s just say it, a true “badass.” The epitome of a mother and wife who unconditionally loved everyone that she came in contact with. Being a mother to her four children was the biggest love of her life and her most proud accomplishment. Family was everything, and she was a protective mama bear of her family. Lesley was a bright light in a world that can be so dimly lit at times, with the most radiant, infectious smile that you ever saw. Saying that she was the life of the party would be an understatement. When God created Lesley, He broke the mold, with just the right amount of love, loyalty, grace, humor, compassion, fire, fierce competitiveness and humility. Lesley was an amazing leader and coach on and off the court. When Lesley said to do something, you knew to do it. She was an inspiration to all of us. Our lives and days were better every day she was in them. She will truly be missed.

Lesley was preceded in death by her father, Alan Drury, and grandparents, Melvin and Carolyn Dunaway and Stoy and Anna Drury.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Prather; son, Brennan Prather; daughters, Lacey and Randi Prather; mother, Mary Reichelt (David); sisters, Sarah Petkovic (Sash), Stacey Hall (Terry) and Leslie Isner (Matt); brother, Scott Drury (Ashleigh); as well as many extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 21 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy., with private burial following in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lesley’s honor as a donation to the Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund, 400 Bakers Lane, Louisville, KY 40214.

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left by going online to ratterman.com.

Rhyan Denise Prather

2007-2020

Rhyan Denise Prather, 12, was born Sept. 7, 2007 in Louisville, Kentucky. She went to meet her heavenly Father on Feb. 14, 2020 alongside her loving mother, Lesley Prather.

Rhyan was a seventh grader at Noe Middle School, where she was a member of the volleyball team. She was also a member of the Falls City Soccer Club and KIVA. Rhyan was an incredible athlete and loved playing club volleyball and soccer. She was a great teammate, a leader and a sister to all of her teammates.

It’s hard to believe the impact that Rhyan made in just 12 short years, but she sure did make one. Rhyan had a million-dollar radiant, infectious smile that was one of a kind. Rhyan was such a beautiful girl who had her Mom’s sweet heart and her Dad’s unwavering confidence and humor. Rhyan was the heir to the throne of the Superwoman cape that her Mom wore; Rhyan was Supergirl. She loved all of her family and friends and was the kind of daughter, sister and friend that we all strive to be. Any time any of her cousins entered a room, she greeted them at the door and took them under her wing. To say she had a transparent (sometimes inappropriate) mouth would be an understatement. Rhyan was hilarious and could always bring a laugh and a smile to all of our faces. She was a loyal and devoted friend to all. She was the TikTok and selfie queen. No one’s phone was safe from a selfie if left unattended. Rhyan loved playing with friends, swimming, lake trips and being with her family. Reading this text would make you think that she was a fictional character, but she wasn’t; she’s real. She’s Rhyan Prather.

Rhyan was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Claude Randall Prather and Alan Drury.

She is survived by her father, Justin Prather; brother, Brennan Prather; sisters, Lacey and Randi Prather; grandmothers, Mary Reichelt (David) and Mary Faith Prather; as well as many extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 21 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy., with private burial following in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rhyan’s memory as a donation to the Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund, 400 Bakers Lane, Louisville, KY 40214.

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left by going online to ratterman.com.