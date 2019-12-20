Campari Presents GB NYE

Ring in the year 2020 with a throwback to the fabulous glamour of the 1920s!

Garage Bar turns Gatsby for one night only! The dining room will be transformed into the Gatsby mansion carriage house. The floors will be cleared for dancing and shaking what you got to the Spinsters Union DJs Blythe of the Ball and HX.

Close out the decade in style. Tickets to this event include a champagne toast, a New Year’s Eve snack menu by Garage Bar chef Richard Sible, a photo booth and 1920s themed party favors.

The event is sponsored by the Spinsters Union of Louisville, a group of gender non-conforming and women DJs and producers. The diverse collective spin an array of genres, including ambient, disco, electronic, funk, jazz, rock, soul, and much more. The group encourages collaboration, inclusion, and empowerment.

The Gatsby-inspired New Year’s party starts at 10pm and ends at 3am. Tickets are $30.