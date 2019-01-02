Wilson & Muir Bank Has Your Back

Story from

Since 2001, Facilities Management Services (FMS) has grown from a small janitorial company with a handful of employees, to one of the largest locally owned janitorial companies in Kentucky with a turnover rate that is a fraction of the industry average.

What’s even more impressive is FMS is the state’s second Certified B Corporation (second by only two weeks). Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

“It’s been very rewarding working with Scott and FMS over the years and sharing in their many successes,” said Mark Hardin, Vice President at Wilson & Muir Bank’s St. Matthews location.

When Scott Koloms, President of FMS, approached Hardin about helping FMS finance the renovation of their headquarters utilizing the historical tax credit program, Koloms posed the question, “Is this something you guys can do?” Hardin replied, “Well, we may not have a whole department dedicated to financing historical tax credit projects, but we can absolutely get this done!”

WMB’s commercial banking team in St. Matthews quickly rolled up their sleeves and managed the nuances of the historical tax credit financing with great efficiency, delivering as promised. The renovation project turned out magnificently and FMS now has a beautifully restored 150-year-old building to call home.

“We’ve always been made to feel that our needs are a high priority— even when we were a really small and fragile janitorial service,” Koloms said. “They’ve also handled more complex transactions, like our recent historical tax credit financing at our home base in the Portland neighborhood with ease,” added Koloms.

“Our clients are confident in WMB, knowing we can handle all of their banking needs regardless of complexity,” Hardin said.

“Wilson and Muir Bank is everything you’d hope for from a locally owned financial institution. I’ve developed meaningful relationships with the folks at WMB and I feel confident they have our back at FMS,” concluded Koloms.

