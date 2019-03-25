New Car, New Face

Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

“New Car Face.” It’s that bright, shiny, happy face everyone gets when they first purchase a new car, but for many people, New Car Face may seem out of reach. After all, buying a car can be quite a process, especially if you have to get an auto loan. What if getting an auto loan didn’t have to be such a daunting task? With Class Act Federal Credit Union, a new car and a New Car Face is actually easier to achieve than you may think.

Through April 30, Class Act is making it easier, more affordable and more fun than ever to get a new car and a New Car Face. Auto loan rates are currently as low as 3.0% APR* for a 48-month term! To enhance your New Car Face, Class Act is also giving members a free facial at Joseph’s Salon & Spa in the form of a $75 gift card that can be used for ANY of Joseph’s products or services. It gets even better – everyone who gets an auto loan will be entered for a chance to win one of two $1,000 Visa Gift Cards from Auto Link.** Members can also earn two additional chances to win by posting a selfie to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with their new car while flashing their New Car Face and using the hashtag #NewCarFaceCU.

If you’ve been dreaming about a new car and a New Car Face, it’s time to make that dream a reality. With a little help from Class Act, you’ll be cruising down the highway in your new car, flashing your New Car Face to everyone you see before you know it. If you’d like more details about how you can treat yourself to a new car and a New Car Face, visit classact.org/new-car-face or call 502.964.7575 today.

*Annual Percentage Rate. 3.00% includes .25% discount for CAFCU checking with direct deposit and .25% discount for automatic payments. 3.00% rate is offered on new or used (2017 or newer) vehicles, for members with excellent credit history on terms to 48 months. Payment example: $20,000 loan amount with a 4-year term at 3.00% would have bi-weekly payments of $204.44 or $10.23 per $1,000 borrowed. Other rates and terms are available. Rates subject to change. Not available for refinance of existing CAFCU loans. Promotion ends April 30, 2019.

**No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product or service from the credit union does not increase your chance of winning. For complete sweepstakes rules and alternate means of entry, please visit: autolink.io/redirect/newcarface.