Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

Wanova Mills looked around Class Act Federal Credit Union’s lobby with a smile. “I feel like I can come here, and everything is okay,” she said. For Wanova, Class Act is more than just a financial institution – it’s a community that she’s been a part of since 2002. She discovered Class Act when she started working for Watterson Elementary School as a custodian. After hearing several teachers talk about all of the benefits Class Act offers its members, Wanova decided to join. She’s been a member ever since.

After 10 years, Wanova became a teacher’s assistant for the Emotional and Behavior Disorders (EBD) program. While she enjoyed her time working as a teacher’s assistant, she has since moved on. Although she no longer works for JCPS, Wanova remains a part of the education community through Class Act Federal Credit Union. To Class Act, which was started by a small group of JCPS teachers, “It’s not just about making money off of you, because ultimately this is for us. This is something we built for ourselves,” Wanova said.

Recently, Wanova had the opportunity to work closely with a Class Act loan officer when she purchased a car. She was amazed at the excellent customer service and the ease of the process. Not only was her loan officer knowledgeable and easily accessible, Wanova felt like she truly cared about her. “At a lot of places, you’re just a number, but she never made me feel like that at all,” Wanova said. After the “painless” process was over, Wanova was touched when her loan officer called to check in. “She made me feel like I matter.”

If you want to be treated like you’re more than just a number to your financial institution, call 502.964.7575 or visit classact.org today.