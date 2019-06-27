Home is Where the Heart Is

Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

At a young age, the importance of education was instilled in Christopher Lopez by his mother and his grandmother, who were both JCPS employees. Growing up, he says there was “never a question of how important education was.” Christopher has carried this philosophy with him, and this is one of the reasons why he joined Class Act Federal Credit Union when he was 16 years old.

Because first-time home buying can be intimidating, Christopher trusted Class Act to guide him through it. “My mortgage advisor was really great throughout the process,” he said. From submitting his application to closing on his dream home, Christopher had an exceptional home-buying experience thanks to Class Act.

Christopher was not surprised that Class Act came through for him, because they have always provided him with great service. He expressed how convenient it was to have a branch on campus when he attended UofL. The special playroom for kids at the Fern Valley branch was especially appreciated by Christopher and his son.

Class Act’s excellent customer service and the way they value education makes them special to Christopher. “I often think about how the world would look if education was really emphasized the way I think it should be,” he said.

Christopher recalled how excited his son was to see their new home. He is already planning how to decorate his room, and negotiations for a trampoline in the backyard are in the works. If you are passionate about education like Christopher and want a financial institution that is on your side, visit classact.org, or call 502.964.7575 to see how you can become a member today!