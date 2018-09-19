Constructing A Dream Lake House, Wilson & Muir Bank Nails It

Story from

When Bob Whitlow and his wife, Jodeen, decided to build a lake house at Nolin Lake they wanted a bank familiar with the issues associated with a project located miles from their home in Louisville. “Wilson and Muir had a branch in Leitchfield, very near where we were building, and a branch in Louisville, which made it very easy for us to sign paperwork, discuss issues, and have the closing,” said Bob Whitlow.

Lauri Martin, a local developer in the area with Nooonway, referred the Whitlows to Ryan Bratcher, Vice President at Wilson & Muir Bank’s Leitchfield office, and this is where the Whitlow’s longstanding history with Wilson & Muir Bank began.

Bratcher introduced the Whitlows to a local builder and helped throughout the construction process, handling inspections of the property and ensuring that all of the paperwork was done correctly. Before long, the Whitlow’s first lake house was built and the entire team at Wilson & Muir Bank assisted in the process.

Jenean Anderson, from Wilson & Muir Bank’s Big Clifty office, completed the permanent financing on the Whitlow’s first lake house.

“But I attended the closing because they were living in Louisville,” said Allen Ilano, Mortgage Loan Officer at Wilson & Muir Bank’s Louisville office. “This is how I was introduced to the Whitlows,” added Ilano.

Building a house is no small task, but the Whitlows quickly became extremely confident in the Wilson & Muir team. “Wilson & Muir Bank, specifically Allen Ilano and Ryan Bratcher, were familiar with the needs of someone building remotely,” said Bob Whitlow.

Additionally, when new questions or needs arose, Wilson & Muir Bank was ready and able to help. “After the first year, the Whitlows inquired about a lower payment, so I put them in an ARM product that made them very happy,” said Ilano.

During the Whitlow’s second year of ownership, they decided they wanted a better location on the lake, so they sold their first lakefront house and went back to Ryan Bratcher for another construction loan on the second. Ilano did the financing for the buyer on the Whitlow’s original lake house, Bratcher secured the construction loan, and Amy Ballard, from Wilson & Muir Bank’s Louisville office, locked in the permanent financing for the new one.

“Ryan and Allen were very helpful in ensuring the builder’s draws were justified, that progress on the house was meeting expectations, and all documentation was correctly filed,” said Bob Whitlow, adding “We highly recommend Wilson & Muir Bank for anyone interested in building a home.”

When you need a team to make your dreams come true, contact Wilson & Muir Bank with locations in St. Matthews and throughout Nelson, Grayson and Hardin Counties.