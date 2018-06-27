King of the Slay

Slay Coach Jamie King Mentors And Empowers Local Women

By Graham Pilotte

Even the most established companies once started as a tiny idea, but the growth process can be messy and nonlinear. Jamie King, known through her business as “The Slay Coach,” has experienced this firsthand. Pairing that knowledge with her passion for supporting women entrepreneurs, she founded Chardonnay and Slay, a recurring event that provides community to women entrepreneurs across Louisville.

“It’s an inclusive networking event for all women at all stages of business,” King says of Chardonnay and Slay. “My passion is making sure that women have a good support system. When you have a tribe of boss babes behind you, it just gets easier.”

King’s experience leading the way for other women entrepreneurs was hard-earned. “I never wanted to work for anyone else,” she explains. “But I kind of fell into the corporate world. I had a job that was heavy on traveling, but when I had a new baby I didn’t want to travel all the time.” She finally took a step out on her own and into the world of network marketing, but that still wasn’t enough. “I refused to stay small,” she says.

Building off of her corporate skills and network marketing talent, King launched her own company: The Slay Coach. “I knew I was going to do what I was called to do; I just had the mindset,” she recalls. After tremendous success (namely, earning six figures in six months), she’s delighted to help other female entrepreneurs do the same through her coaching and podcast. “If they go all in, fearlessly knowing that they are good enough, they’ll make it work,” she says confidently.

This confidence also launched Chardonnay and Slay. King noticed an empty space in the support systems that are usually offered for small business owners and set out to fill that space for women who are still growing their ideas. “Chardonnay and Slay is for introverts or the women with a craft hobby or a small baking business who (tend to) think, ‘I don’t have a real business, so I can’t go to a networking event,’” King says. “I want them to come be inspired.”

“We meet the last Thursday of every month at a business that is, at least partially, female-owned or female-run,” King explains. She uses a broad definition so that women taking part in franchises and partnerships are included. “When women come to Chardonnay and Slay, they pick up a name tag based on four stages of business and where they identify – baby grape, fermenting, full bottle of wine and a fine, aged, Boss Babe Bordeaux,” she says with a laugh. “That last one is to mentor and to help others along the way.”

“Every month we have a guest speaker,” she says, “and it’s always a strong, female entrepreneur who talks about the hardships of business. We also let women practice pitching themselves in a safe environment. And if anyone’s graduated to a full bottle of wine, we invite them to come up so we can celebrate them.”

In Louisville, the response has been significant. “We’ve created a really tight-knit, really supportive group,” King says. “It’s an opportunity for women to come network with other women who can help them grow. It’s boss babes who are supporting other boss babes.” After seeing Chardonnay and Slay’s initial success in Louisville, she’s planning to expand. “We’re opening up new chapters – Nashville in August, Portland in September and Indianapolis after that,” King says.

“We’re really capitalizing on the energy we have right now for women – it’s our turn,” King says. “Women are starting to realize that they can have other women be their best friends and supporters. When you come from a place of abundance, you can be someone’s competition and still be their biggest cheerleader.

“This is my heart project,” she continues. “I’m a beauty school dropout and a college dropout, and I’m making more money than my husband with an MBA.” In fact, her business is going to fully support her family soon. “My husband is leaving his six-figure salary to come work for me,” King says. “I knew that my income would reflect my impact on people, so I needed to go out there and have a bigger impact on the lives of others, (specifically) the women around me. I’m here to give other women permission to go all in with what they’re passionate about.”

For local business owners – from baby grapes to Boss Babe Bordeaux – King’s events can be game-changing. “When you get into the environment of Chardonnay and Slay, you want to support others,” King says. “It’s inclusive, it’s networking for women at all stages of their business and it’s all about cheering each other on. We’re ready to spread the way of the slay.” VT

Chardonnay and Slay

theslaycoach.com

facebook.com/chardonnayandslay