A Culture of Compassion

Limestone Bank gives back through the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Kathryn Harrington



On Eastpoint Parkway, surrounded by dozens of office buildings, stands the large and fortress-like Limestone Bank. The massive structure appears intimidating but inside it, a group of warm and compassionate individuals are hard at work for their customers and their community.

Formerly known as PBI Bank, the company rebranded to Limestone Bank in early 2018. In addition to traditional personal and commercial services, the bank specializes in agriculture and equine banking, two specialties that benefit many Kentuckians.

“Our staff has been working in the equine industry for decades, and it’s a very specialized process,” says Morgan Tiemann, director of marketing and communications. “If you want someone who truly understands that industry in the way that we do, it makes for a better experience.”

Throughout the state, Limestone has 15 branches and is set to open five more by the end of 2019. From metropolitan areas to rural towns, each branch abides by the same set of core values that include honesty, professionalism and other essential business standards.

“Whether or not we’re following our values and living out that culture flows into the people we serve,” says Senior Vice President and General Counsel Stephanie Renner.

“It’s something we try to emulate every day,” adds Tiemann. “Even though we have different day-to-day experiences, locations and customer bases, our priorities should always be the same.”

Limestone has a particularly strong commitment to entrepreneurs and small business owners. The lenders and bankers pride themselves on thoroughly understanding a customer’s business, what they do and what their needs are.

“I think we have a connection and a specialty in dealing with people who may have grown weary of big banking and just being a number,” says Renner. “If you’re a small business person or entrepreneur, bankers are a key part of your team and your success.”

Renner, a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and a mother of two boys, has been with the company for seven years, and she has been involved with the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction for six years. In this time, she has helped establish a trusted partnership between March of Dimes and Limestone Bank, a gold sponsor of this year’s auction. As she has worked with the nonprofit, Renner has discovered more and more about how many lives the organization impacts.

“What people don’t realize sometimes is that those of us who have had healthy babies and relatively uneventful pregnancies have the March of Dimes to thank for that,” says Renner.

Part of why the partnership with Limestone works so well is because the bank’s staff understands the issue of premature birth from both an emotional and a practical standpoint.

“Honestly, premature birth is an incredibly expensive event,” says Renner. “It has a significant impact on business, insurance costs and the health of your workforce. Pregnancy takes up enough time, but if you have a mother who has to be on bed rest for months or a parent who has to spend every day in the NICU, that’s a significant drain on a business.”

Thanks to Renner’s involvement, Limestone Bank President and CEO John Taylor has served as a past chair for the Signature Chefs Auction and become passionate about the cause. He and his team members look forward to the annual event that showcases Louisville’s culinary scene and further educates the public about the March of Dimes.

“For years, Limestone Bank has supported the March of Dimes in their meaningful work to improve the health of babies and moms,” says Taylor. “We are particularly proud of this partnership because of the significant impact it has on the health and wellbeing of all the people we serve both in this community and in our other markets.”

“(This event) bridges the gap between a large-scale worldwide issue and our immediate community,” says Tiemann. “This is a channel to show our support in a way that touches so many people. It (shares) not just the things we care about as an organization but as members of the community.” V

For more information on Limestone Bank, visit limestonebank.com or call 877.369.2265.



The Signature Chefs Auction will take place on Nov. 14 at the Omni Hotel Louisville. Visit signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org/louisville or call 502.473.6682 to purchase tickets and learn more.