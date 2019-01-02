Business Briefs

Kentucky Distillers’ Association Honors Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer with “100 Proof” Award

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association recently honored Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer with its prestigious 100 Proof Award for his leadership in championing the state’s signature bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

Mayor Fischer is the first local official to ever receive the award, which is the highest honor that the KDA bestows to elected officials. KDA members presented him with a commemorative 100 Proof Award barrel head at KDA’s Annual Meeting in Louisville.

“At a time when Louisville’s Whiskey Row and Urban Bourbon Trail was beginning to experience tremendous growth, Mayor Fischer stepped up and provided real leadership as our industry elevated tourism and expanded into the local food scene,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “He coined the phrase ‘bourbonism,’ convened bourbon-related work groups and collaborated with the KDA to develop partnerships with Louisville’s culinary and cosmopolitan endeavors, as well as other tourism related opportunities.”

Rob Samuels, chairman of KDA’s board of directors and chief distillery officer at Maker’s Mark, said, “The city of Louisville and Mayor Fischer are partners in the truest sense of the word, and he knows that bourbon is more than just a drink. It’s jobs and investment and economic impact.”

The KDA and its 39 members thanked Mayor Fischer for his leadership role in making Louisville an official gateway to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour and for hosting the annual Kentucky Bourbon Affair, a bourbon “fantasy camp” for thousands of visitors from around the world.

“I would like to thank the Kentucky Distillers’ Association for honoring me with its 100 Proof Award,” Mayor Fischer said. “Beyond the real economic impact of the industry on our city, bourbonism adds to the ‘cool’ factor we need to attract bright, new talent and makes us a place where people want to live and work.

“And there’s still much room for growth,” Fischer said. “We are only in the first few innings of this amazing capital investment in Louisville. Bourbon is fueling our food renaissance, hotel growth and revitalization of Main Street.”

In presenting the award, Gregory noted Mayor Fischer’s leadership in creating a collaborative working relationship with the tourism, convention and hospitality industry in Louisville. “The results of the community uniting behind the Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience has been a win-win for the city and state,” Gregory said.

“The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a brand that is driving huge tourism dollars into local communities,” he said, noting that the River City has more KBT experiences than anywhere else in the Commonwealth. “Mayor Fischer recognizes that and wants to capitalize on it to the community’s benefit.”

Mayor Fischer is only the 10th person to ever receive the award, which the KDA created in 2009 to recognize elected officials who demonstrate tremendous care, diligence and initiative in promoting and protecting Kentucky’s timeless bourbon industry.

Nominees must receive a unanimous vote of both the KDA’s governmental affairs advisory group and the KDA board of directors. It is the highest honor that the state’s iconic bourbon industry gives to elected officials.

Greg Creed, CEO of Yum! Brands, Named Industry Titan by Women’s Foodservice Forum

Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) announces Greg Creed, CEO of Yum! Brands, as an Industry Titan for his leadership and commitment to driving gender equity, investment in the future of women leaders and notable impact on the food industry.

An Industry Titan is an executive who is creating change that will increase opportunities for women and drive business growth. In celebration of WFF’s 30th Anniversary, 24 of the industry’s most iconic leaders will be recognized as Industry Titans on-site at the WFF 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference (ALDC) March 10-13, in Dallas.

“Greg Creed was one of the first CEOs to make a public commitment to help solve one of our industry’s toughest challenges,” said Hattie Hill, WFF CEO and president. “His leadership will, undoubtedly, inspire others to support and cultivate opportunities for women in leadership for stronger companies. We are pleased to recognize Greg Creed as an Industry Titan during the landmark 30th anniversary of WFF.”

“It’s an honor to be named by WFF as an Industry Titan. I’m very proud of Yum!’s initiatives around a diverse and inclusive work environment, which is imperative in today’s world,” said Creed. “We believe strongly that our employees must reflect the global marketplace where we operate, and we’re on a journey to ensure inclusion and diversity, including gender equity, are integrated into all aspects of our business.”

Earlier this year, Yum! made a commitment, in alignment with the Paradigm for Parity coalition, to advance more women into leadership roles and achieve greater gender parity in senior leadership globally by 2030. Yum! has also signed onto the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

Creed also established a U.S. diversity and inclusion council called Leading Inclusion for Today and Tomorrow (LIFT2), which includes leaders and franchisees across Yum!, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. In addition, Yum! offers unconscious bias training to corporate employees around the world to increase multicultural competency and build strong leaders who are skilled at leading diverse teams. The company also recently became one of more than 100 companies from 10 sectors named to the inaugural 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

ALDC is an immersive leadership development experience where women connect with and learn from industry influencers, experts and each other. Most notably, the conference is a unique experience where companies collaborate to accelerate gender equity.

With the annual conference as a touch point, WFF convenes the industry year-round through Lead the Way, the Food Industry’s gender equity movement, launched and championed by WFF.

The food industry is the second largest employer of women, yet women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership roles. Lead the Way offers a data-driven roadmap with trackable metrics and tools, from best-practices to talent sourcing and leadership development, aimed to help companies shift toward more equitable work environments and strengthening the food industry. WFF believes in limitless possibilities for women and is also the industry’s premier leadership development organization for women.

When women do better, we all do better. For more information, visit ALDC.WFF.org.

Trilogy Healthcare Recognized in Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, has announced the winners of its 11th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the best places to work in 2019 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Trilogy Health Services, located at 303 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy., is the only Louisville-based company to make the top 100 of the Employees’ Choice Awards. Trilogy ranks number 35 overall, has an average rating of 4.3 and currently has 1,500 open jobs. This is Trilogy Health Services’ first time winning a Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work award.

Founded in December 1997, Trilogy Health Services, LLC is a customer service focused provider of senior living and long-term healthcare services including independent and assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitative services. These services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of their residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations.