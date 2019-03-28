Business Briefs

Argent Trust Company Names Bridget Van Gansbeke as Vice President, Trust Administrative Officer for Louisville Office

Argent Trust Company recently announced that Bridget Van Gansbeke has been promoted to vice president and trust administrative officer at the firm’s Louisville office.

Van Gansbeke joined Argent in 2015 and the office has seen substantial growth since her arrival. Van Gansbeke has served clients in the financial and legal communities for more than 15 years, serving as trust administrator for JP Morgan in Louisville before joining Argent.

She will continue to report to Nicole Jacobsen-Nally, market president and senior officer for Argent Trust Company in Louisville.

“Bridget is passionate about growing our clients’ assets and expertly tailors each client’s wealth management strategy to their unique needs and goals,” said Jacobsen-Nally. “Having worked side-by-side with her for more than four years, I can say with confidence that this is well-deserved. This increased level of responsibility gives her the resources and authority to be an even more effective consultant to her clients.”

Van Gansbeke earned her bachelor’s degree from Maryville College with a major in political science and a minor in business administration. In 2018, she earned the designation of certified trust and financial advisor.

“I knew Argent was the perfect fit to grow my career and do what I love – providing fiduciary guidance for the long-term financial goals of families and organizations,” said Van Gansbeke. “It is an honor to receive this promotion, and I look forward to serving in my new role for my hometown Louisville community for many years to come.”

PRA Expands Into Rapidly-Growing Louisville Market

PRA, a leader in the business events industry with the broadest owned network of offices in the Americas, is expanding its reach by opening a new PRA office in the rapidly-growing Louisville, Kentucky, market, according to Tony Lorenz, chief executive officer of PRA. PRA Louisville specializes in event design, transportation solutions, entertainment and a wide variety of interactive activities and experiences unique to the Louisville region.

This move expands PRA’s reach into this growing marketplace and reinforces the continuous and dramatic growth PRA has experienced over the last three years, most recently with the acquisition of Koncept Events, now operating as PRA South Florida. Since 2016, PRA has increased its number of offices from 20 to 28 with more than 350 full-time employees and thousands of contract employees and partners across the U.S. PRA has also widened its solution set with strategic, creative and production services with the acquisition of One Smooth Stone, a PRA event and communication agency in late 2018.

Lorenz shared, “PRA has been growing over the last few years, especially through acquisitions as a significant lever along with other organic growth initiatives. As a new business, PRA Louisville is backed by PRA, which provides significant capability out of the gate. Louisville – a city rich in culture, authenticity and favorable trajectory – is a market we readily embrace as part of our broader growth story underway.”

Each year, more than 16.4 million visitors experience Louisville’s authenticity and genuine brand of Southern hospitality. Guests from around the globe attend meetings, conventions and special events, generating an estimated annual economic impact of $3.5 billion, which supports more than 27,000 local tourism-related jobs. The Kentucky International Convention Center recently underwent a $207 million expansion and renovation resulting in more than 200,000 contiguous square feet of meeting space. A state-of-the-art downtown arena matched with elegant and modern accommodations range from intimate to expansive options. The city recently debuted the new 612-room Omni Hotel, of which PRA Louisville is a preferred partner.

Heading up the PRA Louisville team is Managing Director Kayla Hadley, DMCP bringing over a decade of experience that encompasses operations, sales, client services and account management for many leading global brands. In her role of managing director, Hadley will leverage her years of previous experience in the Louisville hospitality community to oversee PRA Louisville. Danielle Bramblett will serve as regional sales manager, working directly with clients on Louisville program development to ensure events exceed overall client objectives. Bramblett brings extensive Louisville hospitality industry experience gained from sales and development in some of Louisville’s leading destinations.

Supporting the Louisville office in a regional role is Jacqueline Marko CMP, DMCP, regional general manager of PRA Nashville and Louisville offices. Marko, a 15-year veteran in the hospitality industry, brings her years of business event management experience to the Louisville market.

“The Louisville market is quickly making a mark for companies and organizations seeking a distinct destination for meetings and events,” shared Marko. “Recently named (one of) America’s Favorite Cities Overall by ‘Travel and Leisure,’ Louisville is home to iconic attractions visitors cannot experience anywhere else. Downtown Louisville offers a varied blend of contemporary and classic experiences and venues which expand year after year. Our team is ready to help clients create outstanding business event programs in this sought-after destination.”

To reach the new PRA Louisville team, please contact Managing Director Kayla Hadley at kayla.hadley@PRA.com or visit PRA.com to learn more.