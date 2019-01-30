Business Briefs

2019 Building Industry Association Board of Directors Installed

A Louisville custom home builder and Registered Builder has been inducted as the 2019 President of the Board of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA).

Scott Welch, president of Welch Builders, Inc., was elected president for the 2019 term. He succeeds Mark Simpson, president of Simpson Builders, Inc.

Scott and his father, Robert “Bob” Welch, founded Welch Builders in 1985, which prides itself on timeless elegance, extraordinary communication between client and builder and personal involvement in every detail of a Welch-built home.

The 2019 Vice President and 2020 President-Elect is Don Wirtzberger, owner of Sierra Design & Construction.

Welch and Wirtzberger will serve on the BIA’s executive committee. Other executive officers are as follows:

Treasurer

Karen McKechnie, Stonehenge Construction LLC & Sons

Secretary

Tom Waller, Signature Crafted Homes

Associate Vice President

Joe Simms, RE/MAX Associates-Joe Simms Group

Immediate Past President

Mark Simpson, Simpson Builders

Executive Vice President

Juva Barber, Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville

President’s Advisor

Billy Doelker, Key Homes

Associate Advisor

Tom Raver, Fireplace Distributors

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville is the second largest association of its kind in the country, representing more than 2,100 member companies, corporations and individuals involved in the residential and commercial construction, remodeling and home improvement industries.

Two Norton Commons Businesses Set to Expand

Norton Commons, the growing and walkable urbanist development in Prospect, Kentucky, has announced the groundbreaking on a new mixed-use, live/work project on the last remaining South Village Town Center parcels at Meeting St. and Norton Commons Blvd. The project will include retail and restaurant spaces occupying the ground floors with companion townhomes on the second and third floors.

Set the Stage Interior Design and Home Décor, currently located in Norton Commons at 10515 Meeting St. #101, will be making a move to the new space and expanding to a commercial space of approximately 2,200 square feet. “Our home accessories, décor and furniture business has really taken off in less than two years here in Norton Commons,” said Set the Stage Owner Karista Hannah. “We think it’s a tribute to our unique products and customer service, as well as Norton Commons emerging as a go-to boutique, restaurant and services destination.”

In addition, Draped in Style, a residential and commercial window coverings business selling draperies, blinds and shades will move from 9412 Norton Commons Blvd. to occupy approximately 3,300 square feet of commercial space. “This new space is going to allow us to expand our inventory and showroom,” said Marybeth Crouch, who co-owns Draped in Style along with her daughter, Vanessa Crouch Yates.

Both shops will continue to operate in their original locations for the time being but hope to move by late summer or early fall of 2019.

Norton Commons has four additional lots for sale in the South Village Town Center, including a 48×100 lot suited for a restaurant.

Elite Homes Opens Sales Office for Exquisite Homes in New Twin Lakes at Floyds Fork Community

Elite Homes, one of Kentucky’s preeminent builders, announces that the sales office is now open for its newest Louisville community, Twin Lakes at Floyds Fork. Located on Aiken Road, just minutes away from top local schools and shopping, the homes are being built along tree-lined streets with beautifully landscaped common areas featuring two lakes. Twin Lakes also offers convenient access to the Gene Snyder Freeway.

“We’re opening this community with our Patriotic Series of homes, which are designed for homebuyers who are looking to move up to bigger houses with luxury standard features,” said Michael Metzkes, chief operating officer of Elite Homes. “In the future, we will offer additional sections with our luxury Garden Homes for the empty nester looking to right-size their life here in Louisville.”

The Patriotic Series includes one- and two-story homes and models ranging from three bedrooms and two baths to five bedrooms and three and a half baths (1,960 square feet to 3,099 square feet). Standard features include Pella windows, four-sided brick elevations, hardwood floors and kitchens that include cabinets with 42” uppers, crown molding, granite countertops and more. Grand opening prices will be between $353,900 and $433,900.

For more information and a virtual tour of the models and design center, please visit www.LiveTwinLakes.com.

