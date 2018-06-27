Business Briefs

Race Dates Announced for 2019 Louisville Triple Crown of Running

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running (LTCOR) today announced the race dates for the popular three-race series for 2019.

• Anthem 5K Fitness Classic – Feb.

23, 2019

• Rodes City Run 10K – March 9, 2019

• Papa John’s 10 Miler – March 23, 2019

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running consists of three road races of increasing distances for walkers and runners of all ages. In 2018, the Triple Crown was pleased to award a unique winged foot trophy, designed by Louisville Stoneware, to Sarah Pease, who won all three legs in the Women’s Division of the race series.

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children. Since 2002, the race series has contributed more than $1.8 million to the Crusade.

The LTCOR race committee is privileged to continue to work with their family of valuable sponsors including Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Rodes For Him For Her and Papa John’s International as well as Novo Nordisk, Gatorade, WHAS11 TV, Sternberg Truck and Van Rental, ValuMarket, Waste Management, Louisville Water Company, KentuckyOne Health Sports Medicine, Summit Media (106.9 Play, 107.7 The Eagle and New Country Q103.1), Heine Brothers Coffee, Fleet Feet Sports, Rumpke, Louisville Stoneware, Chick-fil-A and FastSigns.

Stageone Family Theatre Names Idris Goodwin As New Producing Artistic Director

StageOne Family Theatre has announced Idris Goodwin as its new producing artistic director. Goodwin will succeed current producing artistic director Peter Holloway, who is stepping down after 11 years with the theater. Goodwin will join StageOne this summer at the start of the award-winning theatre’s 72nd season. The appointment was announced by Holloway and Michael Merrick, president of the Board of Directors.

Goodwin brings more than 16 years of experience in theater and the performing arts to StageOne, where he joins a long history of prestigious leaders who have led StageOne Family Theatre from its beginnings as the Louisville Children’s Theatre to its current status as one of the nation’s leading professional theaters for young audiences.

“In these times, it’s more important than ever to remember that theater teaches empathy, fires imaginations and inspires young people,” said Holloway. “StageOne is the Louisville arts organization that is most connected to education and young people, and to be led into the future by an artist and educator like Idris is tremendous for our community.”

“Stage One has enriched the lives of young audiences and the communities that surround them for longer than I have been alive. What an incredible honor to be able to further weave myself into its indelible legacy. I look forward to building on all of the great work,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin will officially transition to the producing artistic director position on July 1.

Christine Miller Has Been Nominated and Accepted as 2018 AIOFLA’S 10 Best in Kentucky For Client Satisfaction

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys (AIOFLA) has recognized the exceptional performance of Kentucky’s family law attorney Christine Miller as one of the 2018 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves an attorney’s relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of family law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focuses on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.