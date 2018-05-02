Business Briefs

Priceweber Promotes Richard Johnson To Chief Creative Officer

PriceWeber has promoted Richard Johnson to Vice President and Chief Creative Officer for the agency. Johnson assumes the position held previously by Tony Beard, who retired recently after 30 years of service.

Johnson joined PriceWeber in 1992 as an assistant art director and quickly advanced as an agency leader. In 2007, he was appointed to PriceWeber’s Board of Directors as the first new board member in 15 years.

Johnson’s portfolio includes work for Cummins, Meritor, Louisville Ballet, Hilliard Lyons, Farm Credit Mid-America, Nature’s Bounty and The Hershey Company.

Johnson specializes in advertising, trade media marketing, travel retail and promotional marketing.

“We have a growing team of talented professionals who are committed to creating outstanding work,” Johnson said. “I look forward to collaborating with our creative team to embrace new and emerging trends, push our work and elevate PriceWeber’s visibility as a full-service digital advertising agency.”

Johnson graduated with honors from the University of Western Kentucky. He serves on the board of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.

Louisville Sports Commission Earns Sports Travel Industry’s Highest Award

The Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) was recently named the 2017 Large Market Sports Commission of the Year by the sports travel industry’s national trade association. The announcement was made by National Association of Sports Commission (NASC) President and CEO Alan Kidd at the organization’s annual symposium held in Minneapolis. The selection was made by an NASC national committee comprised of peer organizations and national sports event rights holders.

“The Louisville Sports Commission has long been considered one of our industry’s most progressive and accomplished organizations when it comes to delivering a high-level of success to sporting events rights holders at all levels,” said NASC President and CEO Alan Kidd. “Being named Large Market Sports Commission of the Year is a well-deserved honor.”

Submission criteria included economic impact, success connecting with community partners, legacy, facility development or enhancement, client support service and client satisfaction, successful event operation, successful event creation and execution, and improving the quality of life in the community.

“The Louisville Sports Commission provides a tremendous boost to our city’s booming economy, working every day to nurture a longstanding tradition of great athletics that includes the Louisville Slugger and Muhammad Ali,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “When it comes to drawing new events to Louisville, the Sports Commission plays a pivotal role in ensuring we get the win. We’re excited that the Louisville Sports Commission’s great work on behalf of our community is being recognized.”

The LSC annually helps attract, support, and host an average of 75 sports events that generate more than $60 million in economic benefits for the community.

“We’re involved with cycling events all over the world,” said USA BMX COO John David, “and there is no organization better to work with than the Louisville Sports Commission. They consistently deliver a high level of service and bring together the entire community in a spirit of partnership to make sure our events succeed.”

“There are sports commissions or similar organizations in cities throughout the U.S. that do an amazing job helping their respective vcommunities participate in the $11.4 billion annual inbound sports travel industry,” said Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Karl Schmitt, Jr. “To be singled out as best in the country by a panel of our peers and industry experts is a tribute to our team’s hard work and dedication, and the support of our partners and volunteers.”

10th Annual Buy Local Fair to be Held May 20

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 10th Annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, May 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road. Presented by Louisville Water Company, admission to the Buy Local Fair is free and parking is $5 per vehicle or free for bicycle parking. Last year’s fair drew over 8,000 attendees. For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.

The fair will include more than 200 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations and farmers. Guests can also enjoy live music, food and drink vendors, a children’s area, a craft beer, bourbon and brandy tent sponsored by ValuMarket, a Back Porch area for the grownups sponsored by Cox’s Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppes, a cooking competition sponsored by The Trend Appliances and a craft cocktail competition sponsored by Wilson Muir Bank. The event’s trash, recycling and compost program is sponsored by Facilities Management Services.

For the first time, the fair will include a “Kidpreneur Marketplace” from 12 to 3 p.m. showcasing 10 local mini businesses run by kids age 12 and under.

The mission of the Buy Local Fair is to provide a venue that fosters cooperation, cross-pollination and strength in numbers for locally-owned, independent entities. By bringing together customers of various businesses, farms, craftspeople and bands unique to the Louisville-area, we expose a variety of endeavors to new audiences and increase business for all.

The 2018 Buy Local Fair is presented by Louisville Water Company and sponsored by Louisville Metro Council, Amish Hills Furniture, The Trend Appliances, Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets, Cox’s Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppe, Wilson Muir Bank & Trust, Nanz & Kraft Florists, eyedia Design It Again, ValuMarket, Louisville Magazine, Louisville.com, Louisville Public Media, LEO Weekly, Maloney Outdoor Advertising, Heaven Hill Brands, WAKY, Carmichael’s Bookstore, Eclipse Bank, Luminary, Facilities Management Services, Dependable Dumpsters and Quest Outdoors.