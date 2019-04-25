A Splendid Endeavor

A Q&A with Splendid Events CEO Pamela Fulton Broadus and Senior Event Manager Lauren Broadus

Q&A with Angie Fenton

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Nearly a decade ago, Pamela Fulton Broadus put her expertise and passion to work and founded Splendid Events, a successful business that produces numerous galas, weddings and high-profile events of all sizes. The company’s owner-president-CEO worked hard to earn a reputation for executing with precision – but Pamela would be the first to admit she hasn’t done it on her own. The proud mother works alongside her daughter, Senior Event Manager Lauren Broadus, “and my daughter, Candice, often works with us, too,” Pamela said proudly.

We asked the dynamic duo to share a bit about their splendid endeavor.

What are the benefits and challenges of working with your mother/daughter?

LAUREN BROADUS: The benefit of working with my mother is that I get to gain her wealth of knowledge every day. She spent 30 years working in corporate America, so I get to learn the best way to run a business from her. She teaches me every day how to conduct myself with different clients. We balance each other out really well. Most people tell me, “I could not work with my mom.” I laugh and tell them we are like best friends. Do we have our disagreements? Yes, but we know how to overcome obstacles and move on pretty quickly. I add that Millennial flair, she brings the old-school flavor and we mix them together. Most of all, we respect each other in our roles. I went from being her shadow in business to being her equal partner on our various projects.

PAMELA FULTON BROADUS: Working with my daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life. We have so much fun working together! Lauren and I balance each other very well. We have our moments where the “I’m your mother” creeps in but those are rare. I’m a Baby Boomer and she’s a Millennial, so we have different perspectives on how things should be handled. That’s actually been a positive part of our growth. We’re more alike than different, and we have a great respect for what each brings to the table. My oldest daughter, Candice, often works with us also. Then, it’s really exciting! The benefits definitely outweigh the challenges.

What motivates you?

LAUREN: My spiritual life and the people around me motivate me. My family, friends, fellow board members, church members and colleagues – I am surrounded by so many genuine people and I try to learn something from each one of them. In life, we are lifelong learners, so I gain from who I surround myself with. There are so many influential leaders around me and they motivate me to be a better leader. My number one motivator is my mom. She pushes me to my fullest potential, even on those days I do not feel like it.

PAMELA: My family and seeing the joy on the faces of clients when we exceed their expectations, which we strive to do every time. I love photos and reliving events. There’s so much joy in making memories. No matter how big or how small, we strive to create experiences – not just events.

Producing events is serious business. Can you offer one piece of advice as to what makes an event successful?

LAUREN: Make the event personal. For us, we go into an event and put ourselves in our client’s shoes. Be on time, lay out a good framework, make sure that you and the client are on the same page about roles and tasks, create a good flow the day of the event, do what you say you are going to do and build and maintain good vendor relationships. We are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with. Be your client’s biggest advocate. We do a lot of non-profit fundraising events and those events are mission driven. We want to bring that mission to life by carrying it out throughout the event.

PAMELA: Always listen to the client and pay attention to the details.

What is most rewarding about what you do for a living?

LAUREN: The most rewarding thing about what I do for a living is I get to do it every day with my mom and it is ours. No one can take it away from us. We get to work with each other every day to make someone else’s dream or vision come to life and put a smile on their face. Through this, we get to meet so many incredible people who have become lifelong friends and family. We work 24/7, but it is all worth it because we are building a legacy for future generations in our family.

PAMELA: I get to do what I love every single day. I have a home-based business. I get up, walk down the hall and thank God for allowing us to make dreams come true. I get to work with my family and friends. We get to work with organizations such as the Louisville Urban League, the Brain Injury Alliance, Parkinson’s Support Center and many others that make a difference in the lives of others. We get to coordinate amazing weddings and milestone events. It’s the awesome feeling I get from bringing visions to life and making a difference in the lives of so many. V