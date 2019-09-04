‘Bri’s Louisville’ Opening at Revelry Boutique Gallery

Revelry Gallery invites you to local artist and illustrator Bri Bowers’ first solo show, “Bri’s Louisville.” The exhibit is a personal narrative of her life in Louisville, highlighting specific neighborhood landmarks associated with her memories through original watercolors, illuminated cardboard sculptures and interactive elements.

The show opens Sept. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Bowers graduated in 2012 from Parsons: The New School of Design in New York City and embarked to Louisville soon after. Her inspiration for the show is a love letter to Louisville – a city that has both inspired and embraced her. Each wall illustrates a time and place reminiscent of a stage of her life.

Her Louisville landmark series has become a local favorite, and her new exhibit will both expand and display the full collection. As Revelry’s own visual director of the past two years, the gallery is thrilled to showcase her very first show and celebrate her successful journey as an artist.

In addition to the opening, Bri will also be giving an Artist Talk on Oct. 4 that will offer the audience a chance to experience the artistic timeline as she tells her story. The show closes on Oct. 8.

For more information, visit revelrygallery.com.