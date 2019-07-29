Bring Louisville Together Through Song

Love Sings Louder will take place on Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Iroquois Amphitheatre

The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Center has been inspired by the currently popular “mass singing initiatives” facilitated by groups like Israel’s Koolulam and Canada’s Choir!Choir!Choir!. These events bring together a diverse range of community members with the idea to stop everything for a few hours and just sing together.

In partnership with a diverse group of community leaders, groups and organizations, the Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Center will bring this experience to the Louisville community, enabling participants to enjoy the feeling of togetherness through a deep communal experience – their sounds and voices coming together to create a social choir, full of hope and optimism.

The program for the day will begin with a diverse array of vocal and dance performances while the crowd takes their seats in the Iroquois Amphitheatre. Once gathered, the participants in each section of the Amphitheatre will be taught their part of the song and led through a few practice rounds. There’s no need to be a trained singer, or even a good singer! Together, we will sound incredible!

Once the song parts have been learned, we will come together for an experience like no other, creating a uniquely beautiful choir that truly represents the diversity of our great city.

Cultural attire is encouraged.

Co-Chairs: Councilperson Barbara Sexton-Smith & Mark Perelmuter

Sound Leaders: Harry Pickens & Cantor David Lipp

This program is sponsored by the Republic Bank Foundation and Fund for the Arts. There is still time to support this incredible program, contact Lenae Price at 502-794-7304 or lprice@jewishlouisville.org to learn more.

Want to get your community involved? Call us!

Staff Contacts: Lenae Price (lprice@jewishlouisville.org 794-7304; Matt Goldberg mgoldberg@jewishlouisville.org 238-2707