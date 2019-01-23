Boutique Buzz

The Peppermint Palm Welcomes the 2019 Derby Princesses

The Peppermint Palm, a Lilly Pulitzer Signature store located 3741 Lexington Road in the Vogue Center, hosted this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses on the afternoon of Jan. 19. For the last five years, the boutique has donated Lilly Pulitzer dresses for each woman to wear to the Kentucky Oaks.

“We’ve been honored to be able to work with the princesses the last five years,” said Jane Bennett, manager of the Peppermint Palm. “They are awesome, and I realize that it’s not just based on academia but it’s also their personalities and their inner beauty as well as their outer beauty.”

This year’s royal court is made up of Mary Baker, Brittany Patillo and Elizabeth Seewer of Louisville, Allison Spears of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Kelsey Sutton of Brandenburg, Kentucky. The five women were selected out of more than 100 contestants.

“They’re all truly amazing and super accomplished,” said Whitney McNicol, vice president of the Fillies, the volunteer group that works closely with KDF. “They were chosen because of their interview skills and their ability to connect with the community. Getting to know them is my favorite part of the experience.”

McNicol serves as the “princess mom” who accompanies and assists the women as they attend more than 70 events throughout Derby season. Previous Derby Festival princesses include former Gov. Martha Layne Collins and the late Gail Gorski, who was the first woman pilot ever hired by United Airlines.