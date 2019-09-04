Bourbon & Beyond Releases Full Schedule of Performances

The full schedule of music performances for Bourbon & Beyond is now available. The third year of the unique destination event expands to three days, Friday, Sept. 20, Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 at the newly created Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane.

Bourbon & Beyond’s music lineup includes a unique mix of rock, roots, bluegrass and folk acts led by Foo Fighters, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, the Zac Brown Band, John Fogerty, Daryl Hall & John Oates and ZZ Top, among many others. In total, nearly 50 artists will play on three stages over the course of the weekend, including two side-by-side main stages and a bluegrass stage curated by the genre’s leading authority, The Bluegrass Situation. In addition, the World’s Largest Bourbon Festival also celebrates the craftsmanship behind award-winning spirits, master distillers and world-class chefs. Bourbon author, expert, and Amazon Prime host (Bourbon Up) Fred Minnick has curated one-of-a-kind tastings and seminars celebrating Louisville’s world-renowned distilleries, while culinary curators Edward Lee (The Mind of A Chef) and Anthony Lamas (Seviche) have teamed up to arrange special food experiences. Visit BourbonAndBeyond.com for full details.

A limited number of Bourbon & Beyond exclusive VIP packages, General Admission tickets, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets are still available at www.BourbonandBeyond.com.

The music schedule for Bourbon & Beyond is as follows (subject to change).

Friday, September 20 Barrel Stage Oak Stage 9:20 PM Foo Fighters 7:55 PM John Fogerty 6:40 PM Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 5:25 PM The Flaming Lips 4:10 PM +Live+ 2:55 PM Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2:10 PM Lukas Nelson & Promise Of Real 1:25 PM Blackberry Smoke 12:40 PM The Record Company 12:00 PM Preservation Hall Jazz Band 11:30 AM Pearl The Bluegrass Situation Stage 5:20 PM Greensky Bluegrass 3:45 PM Mipso 1:40 PM The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 11:45 AM Amythyst Kiah

Saturday, September 21 Barrel Stage Oak Stage 9:30 PM Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters 8:05 PM Daryl Hall & John Oates 7:00 PM Trey Anastasio Band 5:55 PM Alison Krauss 4:50 PM Grace Potter 3:55 PM Jenny Lewis 3:05 PM Squeeze 2:15 PM Del McCoury Band 1:40 PM Samantha Fish 1:05 PM The White Buffalo 12:30 PM Maggie Rose 11:55 AM Patrick Droney The Bluegrass Situation Stage 4:20 PM The Travelin’ McCourys 2:55 PM Fruition 1:25 PM Cedric Burnside 12:05 PM Ben Sollee

Sunday, September 22 Barrel Stage Oak Stage 8:40 PM Zac Brown Band 7:25 PM ZZ Top 6:20 PM Leon Bridges 5:15 PM Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros 4:20 PM Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul 3:25 PM Kurt Vile And The Violators 2:40 PM Margo Price 1:55 PM Edie Brickell & New Bohemians 1:20 PM Whiskey Myers 12:45 PM White Reaper 12:10 PM Southern Avenue 11:35 AM Caroline Jones The Bluegrass Situation Stage 4:15 PM Dustbowl Revival 2:40 PM Birds Of Chicago 1:20 PM The Lil Smokies 11:50 AM Front Country

The culinary experiences and bourbon workshops, along with the Derby Dance Hall schedule, are as follows:

Friday, September 20 Better In The Bluegrass Stage (culinary) Kentucky Gold Stage (bourbon) 12:00 PM Edward Lee 11:35 AM Welcome 1:30 PM Jose Salazar & Matt Abdoo 12:40 PM Beer Drinker’s Bourbon 3:00 PM Michael Voltaggio & Adam Sobel 2:05 PM How Highball Can You Go? 4:30 PM Justin Sutherland & Ben Jaffe (Preservation Hall Jazz Band) 3:50 PM Whiskey Women 5:05 PM Bourbon Disrupters 6:05 PM What Is A Master Distiller? Derby Dance Hall 12:30 PM Charleston Lesson 1:20 PM Jitterbug Performance 1:30 PM Jitterbug Lesson 2:50 PM Foxtrot / West Coast Swing Performance 3:00 PM Foxtrot Lesson 4:05 PM Cha Cha Performance 4:25 PM Cha Cha Lesson 6:35 PM West Coast Swing Performance 6:45 PM Music And Open Dancing

Saturday, September 21 Better In The Bluegrass Stage (culinary) Kentucky Gold Stage (bourbon) 1:05 PM Graham Elliot 11:25 AM Bourbon Storytime 2:30 PM Tiffani Thiessen 12:25 PM Barrel Finish Vs. Traditional Bourbon 4:00 PM Brooke Williamson 1:35 PM Whiskey’s Dark Past 5:30 PM Kelsey Barnard Clark & Sara Bradley 3:00 PM The Barrel 4:45 PM The Van Winkle Family Derby Dance Hall 12:25 PM Jitterbug Performance 12:35 PM Jitterbug Lesson 2:10 PM West Coast Swing Performance 2:20 PM Foxtrot Lesson 3:00 PM East Coast Swing Performance 3:10 PM East Coast Swing Lesson 4:45 PM West Coast Swing / Foxtrot Performance 4:55 PM West Coast Swing Lesson 6:35 PM West Coast Swing Performance 6:45 PM Music And Open Dancing