Bourbon and Bonbons

There’s no better way to spend a Thursday evening than stepping back in time to the era of flappers, gangsters, and lush, underground speakeasies at the first annual Bourbon & Bonbons.

Starting at 6pm, guests can enjoy bourbon-inspired plates from local vendors like Bourbon Raw and Griff’s as well as sample pours from local distilleries like Jeptha Creed and local wineries like Old 502 Winery. There will also be a special guest performance from Richard Darshwood, the Whiskey Wizard.

Show off your Charleston moves on the dance floor or bid in the live and silent auctions, featuring items like tickets to Actor’s Theatre, gift baskets from Copper & Kings or Buffalo Trace, or a guest experience for eight at Castle & Key.

All proceeds from Bourbon & Bonbons will go to the Exploited Children’s Help Organization (ECHO), an organization which has worked to reduce child abuse and exploitation since 1983. A volunteer-based organization, ECHO works with schools, community groups, and law enforcement to teach children and parents about how to prevent child abuse.

Tickets are $75 per person. The event is hosted at The Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue. Be sure to bring your appetite and your dancing shoes!