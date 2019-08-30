Bike to Beat Cancer Happening Sept. 14

Bike to Beat Cancer is a fun, family friendly cycling event in which the community comes together to honor those who have fought or are fighting cancer. The event also raises awareness and funds to help support patients of Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

The 11th annual ride will take place on Sept. 14 at Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro, 4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd. There’s something for all fitness levels: 15-,35-, 65- or 100-mile ride, a five-mile Family Ride, an hour long Spin Ride or a Virtual Ride. Register online at biketobeatcancer.org or in person at the event.

The funds raised stay right here in our community to help patients of Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, affiliated with the University of Louisville. One hundred percent of rider funds raised go directly to support the mission of curing cancer and eliminating suffering.

To learn more, visit biketobeatcancer.org.