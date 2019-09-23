Author Liz Murray to Speak at Women4Women Luncheon

Want to make an impact in the lives of girls and women in our community? Don’t miss this year’s Women 4 Women Luncheon.

The event aims to discuss and raise funds for awareness about current issues impacting women and girls by motivating and empowering women and men in the Louisville area to take an active role in the lives of women and girls. It also serves as a platform for community partners who are working to improve those issues.

This year’s speaker, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, is Liz Murray, the co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project. This inspirational speak and best-selling author of Breaking Night: A Memoir of Forgiveness and Survival and My Journey from Homeless to Harvard, will offer insights as participants enjoy a nice catered lunch.

Women 4 Women is a non-profit organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Through their Economic Self-Sufficiency Model, they help women and girls empower themselves by learning about health and safety, education and leadership, jobs and earnings, and social change.

The event will be hosted at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on September 25 from 11:30am to 1:30pm. General Admission tickets are $125. Sponsorship level packages are also available starting at $1,500.