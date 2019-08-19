Fill your belly while fighting cancer at An Evening with Friends, a food-focused event to support the mission and work of Friend for Life Cancer Support Network.

Spend your cocktail hour chatting up Chef Josh Moore of Volare Italian restaurant and winner of Food Network’s “Chopped”. This cocktail hour starts at 4:30 and includes beverages and appetizers on the patio. A buffet-style dinner starts at 5:30.

In addition to great food and company, the event will also include a cash bar as well as live and silent auctions.

Established in 1988, Friend for Life has worked to create a network of cancer survivors and co-survivors like caregivers who serve as trained volunteers. These volunteers provide individual emotion and psychosocial support for those recently diagnosed with cancer and their families. Friend for Life believes that having someone who can directly relate to their experience helps to create a sense of stability and hope. Volunteers help newly-diagnosed patients navigate the path of treatment and recovery.

This event is hosted at the Audubon Country Club. Tickets are $100 for the cocktail hour and dinner and $75 for dinner alone.