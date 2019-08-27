Alexander Hamilton Society Founder Retires

Lynn Olympia, founder of the Alexander Hamilton Historical Society of Kentucky, officially retired as president of the organization on Aug. 17. Olympia formed the Hamilton Society around 16 years ago after a program about World War I was held at St. Matthews Eline Public Library. Members of the group began meeting every month at her home and then the Eline library for several years. The organization will continue with her as president emeritus.

Olympia has been solely responsible for finding exceptional speakers to give talks, with topics spanning the period of the Founding Fathers through the presidency of Thomas Jefferson.

About the Alexander Hamilton Historical Society of Kentucky:

Founded in 2006, the objective of the Alexander Hamilton Society of Kentucky (AHHSKY) is to promote a better understanding of the Founding Fathers’ political philosophy, the genesis of the Constitution and the resulting institutions required for effective government. Alexander Hamilton, author of 51 of the 85 essays composing The Federalist, created economic, constitutional and foreign policy as well as a political template for our nation then and now.

Beginning September of 2019, meetings are held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at the Masonic Home, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40207. AHHSKY, an all-volunteer, apolitical educational group, offers to its members monthly presentations relating to the Founding Fathers’ historical period.

Annually, AHHSKY presents, with Bellarmine University’s Department of Political Science, a symposium on the Constitution. Past symposiums have covered judicial review, original meaning and the First Amendment.

All are welcome to attend meetings and lectures.

For more information, visit ahhsky.wixsite.com/ahhs-ky or email ahhsky@gmail.com.