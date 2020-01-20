A Weekend of Fun with Legacies Unlimited

If you like music and dancing, your weekend is about to be booked!

Celebrate the Legacies of Black Louisville with two great events featuring music, dancing, and fun.

On Friday, January 24, experience Jazz at the Top Hat, an event to recreate an exciting night at the Top Hat club. The Top Hat was the most famous club on Walnut Street in the 1940s and 1950s. Many patrons dressed in their finest clothes to experience great live jazz.

Friday’s show features Saxman Rick DeBow and former members of the group Crisis, who previously played at Joe’s Palm Room. Tickets are $30 and doors open at 7:30.

If your dancing feet aren’t too sore, come back for more at Saturday’s “Ladies Night Out.” Celebrate the Legacies of Black Louisville as people did in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s when ladies went out to be seen on Walnut Street.

This event features Songstylist Tanita Gaines & Showstopper Sheryl Rouse. General admission tickets are $50 and limited seating is available for $65. Doors open at 7:30.

Both events will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

This event is made possible via the support of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Christy Brown and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation, Hardscuffle Inc. WLKY-TV & George & Mary Lee Fischer, with a media partner of WLKY-TV.