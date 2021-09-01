A Tribute to Michael David Power

1971 – 2021

By Laura Ross

His boisterous, happy belly laugh was loud and instantly recognizable. The advertising business – The Power Agency (formerly Power Creative) – that his father, Mike Power, founded in 1976 was his passion. Giving back to the community he loved was second nature. But, a fast and difficult battle with cancer ended that all too early for Michael David Power, who died at his Prospect, KY home on July 24, 2021, at only 49-years-old.

“While we are heartbroken at the loss of David, we are inspired by his courageous fight and the tenants he has left us,” said Tim Lucas, President of The Power Agency. “Just like his father, David believed in hard work and exceeding client expectations. Those things are only accomplished when you fill your hallways with talented, passionate and wildly creative individuals. Those of us here are determined to carry on the legacy that David and his father Mike built, and know that they have left us with the guidance and confidence to accomplish that task.”

An often-quoted story told is how the young David Power’s first job at his father’s agency was sweeping the floors in the photography studio. He graduated from Trinity High School and the University of Louisville and worked his way up the ladder, assuming the title of CEO of The Power Agency in 2012.

“Under his leadership, I was able to witness the transformation of our firm,” added Lucas. “David was an early adopter, and he brought that love of technology to the agency. Because of him, we were one of the first agencies in the country to have an in-house CG team, as well as numerous other innovations that we use with our clients every day.”

Throughout his life, Power supported numerous community nonprofits and the schools he loved, including Trinity High School and the University of Louisville.

“David was highly regarded at his alma mater, and rightly so,” said Dr. Robert Mullen, President, Trinity High School. “We honored him as our alumnus-of-the-year in 2002, with an award for his philanthropy in 2004, and with induction into our Hall of Fame in 2008.”

“He allowed the school to tap into the power of The Power Agency, and their innovative and savvy approaches have assisted us in telling our story to prospective students and parents,” Mullen added. “David was a generous donor to numerous causes, especially in putting Trinity within reach of many families with his support of our need-based financial aid programs. That support is continuing after his passing. I will miss his great handshakes and that welcoming smile.”

Power served on multiple boards of directors, including Kids’ Cancer Alliance, Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Speed Art Museum. His insight helped these organizations achieve significant business and civic goals. He also supported multiple nonprofits, including Hope Scarves, the Warrior Empowerment Foundation and others by providing guidance, funding and pro-bono marketing support for causes close to his heart.

Michael Greenwell, CEO of Titan Marine, and the founder of the Warrior Empowerment Foundation, first met the Power family in 1984 through their love of boating. “When I founded the Warrior Empowerment Foundation in 2013, a charitable foundation that provides financial assistance to local veterans, David provided writers, artists, marketers and other experts to us at no cost,” said Greenwell. “They treated the Foundation as if we were a million-dollar client. His grandfather, L.C. Power, was a World War II veteran, with three Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for his heroic service and we are happy to honor him through our ongoing grant program.”

“The philanthropy and generosity of David and the Power family are generational and inspiring,” added Greenwell. “Unfortunately, in the last six years, I have witnessed the passing of three generations of the Power family, L.C., Mike and David. Their loss personally and to this community is immeasurable, however, their impact will continue to ripple throughout time. Through our philanthropic pursuits, boating, and just goofing off, David and I became ‘brothers from others’ and his friendship and loss will leave an indelible mark on me.”

David is survived by his husband, Bruce Hardy. Expressions of sympathy can be directed to the Kids Cancer Alliance at kidscanceralliance.org.