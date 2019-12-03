A Celebration of Winter



Come celebrate the winter season by listening to the beautiful performance by the Kentucky Chamber Orchestra.

During their Celebration of Winter concert, the musicians will perform works from composers Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Gabriel Fauré, among others.

In addition to the orchestra’s house musicians, this performance will feature some special guests. Violinist Kate Tyree will perform as a soloist for Vivaldi’s “Winter” from The Four Seasons. Violinist Gabriela Trindade along with oboist Stephanie Hile will be soloists on the first movement of Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C Minor. John Austin Clark will be a guest harpsichordist for both of these arrangements.

The Kentucky Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2017 by Ben Crouch, who serves as the Executive Director and Associate Conductor. Their first performance was held in April 2018.

This performance will be hosted at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and $3 for high school and college students.