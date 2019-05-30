A Bourbon-Fueled Bash

Whiskey and Barrel Nite is Happening June 1



The ultimate evening of indulgence will take place at Liquor Barn Middletown Commons on the evening of June 1. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests will have unlimited samples of bourbons, scotches and whiskies from around the world as well as barrel-aged beers and spirits. The night also includes a bourbon-infused dinner, whiskey and cigar pairings, chocolate pairings, exclusive purchasing opportunities at Liquor Barn and more.

The dinner menu will include several deliciously southern dishes such as grilled chicken and cornbread waffles with Angel’s Envy mint syrup, smoked shrimp kabobs with a Woodford Reserve blueberry glaze, pulled pork sliders with BBQ sauce and more.

Tickets for Whiskey and Barrel Nite start at $79 and each ticket includes a free one-year subscription to Bourbon Plus Magazine. VIP tickets include early entry and access to a VIP bar. This event is the perfect opportunity to meet with fellow beverage enthusiasts and try several spirits before purchasing them.