500 Expected to Attend Third Louisville Women In Technology Conference 

Technology experts from across the country will share their insight, wisdom and experience at the Louisville Women in Technology Conference on Dec. 4 at the Galt House.

“The goal of the Louisville Women in Technology Conference is to help close the gender gap in the technology sector and advance women who are in IT,” said Shannon Fehr, CEO of Fehr Event Group, which is organizing this event for the third time. “In my former career, I learned first hand how tough it can be for women in technology. IT is not just for men, but some people still believe that.”

Keynote speakers – including Dana Bowers, the founder of iPay; Ashley Lamb-Sinclair, the 2018 $100,000 Grand Prize Winner of the Uber Girlboss Award; Beth Bierbower, the Segment President at Humana; and Sara Potecha, author and leadership expert, are scheduled to inspire the crowd as they share their stories of struggle, perseverance and success in the technology world.

To further round out the day with the requests to make the program more technical and interactive, this year’s program will also include:

Optional Breakout Sessions that allow you to dive deeper into topics such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, machine learning and more.

A tech showcase where you can see the latest and greatest tech being used and created right here in Louisville.

An event app complete with interactive gamification and live polling.

A portion of the profit from the event will be donated to Shattered Glass for their camp. (https://shatteredglass.io/) Together, the Louisville Women in Technology Conference and Shattered Glass are helping to bridge the gender gap one girl at a time!

“When I started planning these events, some of my former colleagues asked if I really thought women would show up,” said Fehr. “And show up they did. Last year’s conference maxed out the venue at 310 attendees and we had to close registration two weeks early!”

Get tickets and learn more about the conference at www.seeyouatwit.com.