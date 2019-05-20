13 individuals and families donate more than $1.3 million

Thirteen individuals and families have joined the Wade Mountz Heritage Society after making gifts totaling more than $1.3 million to the Children’s Hospital Foundation and/or Norton Healthcare Foundation. Established in 2008, the society recognizes individuals who have made irrevocable planned gifts of $100,000 or more to the foundations, which benefit the hospitals and services of Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s Hospital.
To date, members of the society have donated more than $54 million toward the future of healthcare in our community.
“We are grateful to all of the Wade Mountz Heritage Society donors for their support of health care needs in our community,” said Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare. “Supporting Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Healthcare means a long-term investment in health and wellness, as well as the high-quality, high-touch, innovative care our patients have come to know and expect from our caregivers.”
The model of charitable estate planning used for the Wade Mountz Heritage Society allows individuals to leave a lasting legacy.
The Wade Mountz Heritage Society is named in honor of Norton Healthcare President Emeritus Wade Mountz and embodies many of his core values, such as his vision, leadership, character, commitment and integrity.
Members of the Wade Mountz Heritage Society are recognized at an annual dinner.
Learn how you can support Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation or adult-service hospitals through the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
Wade Mountz Heritage Society members
2019 inductees
Anonymous
David Baker Jr. and Jennifer Baker
Terrian Barnes
Adam and Kasey Fields
Roger and Karen Hale
Randy and Tara Hamilton
Paul and Dana Hardesty
Todd and Suzanne Lammert
Riggs and Alicia Lewis
Mike Logan
Scott and Kristina Reed
Andy and Katherine Strausbaugh
Jamie Whittle
Previous inductees
Anonymous
William Abel Jr. and Amy Abel – 2016
Wilbur E. Amick – 2017
Matthew P. and Jenny Ayers – 2015
Michael and Tina Ballard – 2015
Max G. Baumgardner – 2008*
Lynn Bayus – 2018
Mary Jo Bean – 2017
Dorothy Beaulieu – 2011
Wes and Kelly Blair – 2012
Alexander and Sarah Bumpas – 2017
Lawrence Butterfield Jr. – 2018
Joseph and Ellen Checota – 2017
Walter Clare – 2016
Stewart and Ann Cobb – 2016
Brittany Cook – 2018
Russell F. and Kathy Cox – 2010
Elizabeth P. Cressman, M.D. – 2010
Glenda L. Dangremond – 2011
Karen Donahue and Jay Trumbo – 2018
Jonathan E. Dubins – 2008*
Philip B. Dydynski, M.D. and Rebecca Dydynski – 2017
Justin and Natalie Edwards – 2018
William J. Ehrig Jr. and Coleen Ehrig – 2008*
Douglas J. Eighmey Jr. and Karen Eighmey – 2008*
Michael Evans and Jennifer Evans, M.D. – 2018
Robert D. and Jennifer Evans – 2011
James M. Frazier, M.D., and Erin R. Frazier, M.D. – 2013
Shelley Gast – 2012
Michael W. and Judy Gough – 2013
Clinton and Jean Grosz – 2017
Craig and Cis Gruebbel – 2012
R.K. and Ann Guillaume – 2008*
John and Jamie Hammond – 2018
John and Anne Harryman – 2011
Ray and Mary Hass – 2009
Albin B. Hayes Jr. and Anne Hayes – 2008*
John Hays – 2016
Christopher and Shari Head – 2017
Steven J. Heilman, M.D. and Tiffany Rieser, M.D. – 2014
Charlotte Hemann – 2010
Steven T. Hester, M.D. and Lisa Hester – 2011
Mark and Regina Hymer, DNP – 2015
Robin Ipsan, Charlotte Ipsan, DNP, and Ian Ipsan – 2012
Debbie Irwin – 2008*
Todd A. and Lee Margaret Johnson – 2013
Gregory L. Juhl, M.D., and Suzanne Juhl – 2017
Adam and Denise Kempf – 2017
Mark and Julie Kircher – 2014
Thomas D. and Tammy Kmetz – 2011
Jeff Knight – 2013
Jason and Jennifer Kron – 2013
Peter and Kathy Lamb – 2017
Todd and Stephanie Lanham – 2018
Jeff and Diane Lilly – 2015
Robert Marcum – 2018
Mary Lynn Meyer – 2010
David and Linda Miles – 2013
William T. Mills III, Connie Mills and family – 2009
Anthony and Pam Missi – 2017
Tony and Donna Morgan – 2014
Wade Mountz and the late Betty Mountz – 2008*
Mark and Lindsay Moussette – 2016
Steve and Elizabeth Mullins – 2009
Kevin and Belinda Muench – 2016
Edith H. Nixon – 2015
Gouverneur H. Nixon Jr. and Edie Nixon – 2012
Bradley and Deann Nunn – 2011
George and Kerrie O’Rourke – 2012
George A. Pacinelli – 2014
Stuart and Rita Pardee – 2016
W.L. Paris and Kristie J. Paris, M.D. – 2015
Rolando Puno, M.D., and Regina Puno, M.D. – 2015
Emmett Ramser Jr. and Barbara Ramser – 2014
Steve Ready Jr. and Amy Ready – 2016
Jonathan H. Reinstine, M.D., and S. Paige Hertweck, M.D. – 2014
Matt and Debbie Rickert – 2016
Tonii and Martha Rizzo – 2013
Donald H. and Karen Robinson – 2018
Hunt and Cindy Rounsavall – 2008*
Todd Schmiedeler – 2010
Eric and Nikki Seto – 2013
Robert and Sarah Shaw – 2010
Paul and Cindi Shrader – 2010 Scott and Tammy Skinner – 2016
John L. Smart Jr. and Leslie Smart – 2011
Gary L. and Cheryl Stewart – 2008*
James Sublett, M.D. and Lelia Sublett – 2018
The late Samuel G. Swope – 2012
L.E. “Sonny” and Charlotte S. Tharp – 2008*
Mike and Debbie Waiz – 2013
Amy Walton – 2012
Kevin and Linda Wardell – 2011
Katie Watkins – 2015
Rick and Mary Ann Watkins – 2014
Scott and Pamela Watkins – 2011
Michael and Tara White – 2018
Stephen A. and Kathy Williams – 2010
Tracy E. Williams, DNP – 2016
Dick and Ardis Wilson – 2012
Douglas and Katie Winkelhake – 2013
Richard S. Wolf, M.D., and Mary Bert Wolf – 2011
Stephen P. Wright, M.D., and L. Diane Wright – 2012
Brian and Mandi Yarberry – 2014
The late Clancy B. York – 2009
*Charter member