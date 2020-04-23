Yew Dell Botanical Gardens’ Big Bloom

By Liz Bingham

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Every spring, the horticulture staff and volunteers at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens patiently await the arrival of their “Big Bloom” — the time in mid April when their entire property reawakens in blooms of every color from the approximate 14,000 bulbs that were planted last fall. However, this year is different, because visitors are not able to see it in person or smell the heavenly floral fragrances due to the current pandemic. Yew Dell’s Marketing and PR Manager, Lindsay Duncan commented, “Every corner you turn, the garden greets you with beautiful blooms and the most incredible fragrance. It is an invigorating sensory experience. Although photos and videos are simply not the same as experiencing the gardens in person, we are doing our best to bring the Big Bloom to our community from the comfort of their homes.”

To further engage the supporters of Yew Dell, their team creates weekly content to share with their subscribers including behind-the-scenes nursery tours, kid-friendly gardening projects, walks showcasing the current blooms and an at-home gardening workshop series with their Executive Director, Paul Cappiello. Yew Dell has also been creating bouquets from their “Big Bloom” and delivering them to hospitals and hosparus.

We too wanted to make sure our readers didn’t miss out on seeing the beautiful blooms, so here is a selection of photos our own photographer, Andrea Hutchinson took while practicing appropriate health and safety measures that showcase the beauty currently taking place at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. While it’s not the same as seeing them in person, we hope the photo gallery below will provide a window into a world we are all itching to get back to and will bring some joy to your day. V