Wine Country Women Aiding in Flood Relief

Wine Country Women of Sonoma County to Aid in Flood Relief with Fundraising Campaign

Louisvillian and author Michelle Mandro and the Wine Country Women of Sonoma County are raising funds to aid Sonoma County flood victims. Between March 25 and April 30, $10 from every advance sale of the soon-to-be-released book “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County” will be donated to the United Way of the Wine Country’s Sonoma County Flood Recovery and Wellness Fund.

“Right now, there are thousands of families and small businesses trying to figure out how to begin a new life – rebuild or reopen, and, if not, what next,” said Lisa Carreno, president/CEO of United Way of the Wine Country. “It is difficult to fully express how deeply we appreciate the Wine Country Women of Sonoma County’s generous support for our community and recovery efforts at this difficult time.”

Mandro and the 45 unique and talented women profiled in the upcoming book will be using their networks, social media channels and the media to help raise awareness of the fundraising effort. “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County, set for release in the fall,” profiles 45 leading Sonoma County ladies, shining a light on the entrepreneurial spirit, winemaking expertise and culinary skills of the women who make the county truly special.

Those wishing to aid in the fundraising effort and reserve a copy of “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County” can do so at winecountrywomen.com/merchandise. Ten dollars from every purchase will be donated to The United Way of the Wine Country.

Among the 45 women profiled and helping with the effort to raise funds and awareness of those hit by recent flooding in Sonoma County are Prema Behan of Three Sticks Wines, Erinn Benziger Weiswasser of Glen Ellen Star, Nancy Cline of Cline Cellars, Katina Connaughton of Single Thread, Tracy Dutton of Dutton Estates Winery, Duskie Estes of Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Lisa Gottreich of Bohemian Creamery, Christine Hanna of Hanna Winery, Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters, Nicole Hitchcock of J Winery, Erin Miller of Twomey Cellars, Heather Patz of Patz & Hall, Mia Sangiacomo Pucci of Sangiacomo Family Wines, Taylor Serres of Serres Corporation and Kate MacMurray of MacMurray Ranch.

“Sonoma is best known for its beauty and its bounty of food and wine offerings, but given the tremendous effort made by everyone here in the face of fires and floods, the county really ought to be known for its strength and generosity,” says Mandro. “The Sonoma County women behind our effort and profiled in the coming book are a perfect example of that generosity and strength of spirit, and we are counting on their example to be an inspiration to others.”