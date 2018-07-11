What’s Cooking

The Latest In Local Food News

8UP Brings Back Yoga Brunch

Summer is here and so is the need to do just about everything outside. 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen has you covered. The rooftop bar and restaurant recently brought back brunch with the addition of yoga starting on July 1. For only $12, guests can enjoy yoga with a complimentary mimosa atop Louisville every Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. Local instructors Joycie Hester and Rachel Fitzpatrick of Yoga in Weird Places will lead each class. Chef Casper Van Drongelen’s new brunch menu will be offered immediately following from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St.

eventbrite.com

502.631.4180

No Pink Drinks, Please – Bourbon Women Contest Opens

Grab those shakers – the annual Not Your Pink Drink cocktail contest is accepting entries. Hosted by the Bourbon Women Association, the Not Your Pink Drink encourages both professional and amateur mixologists to create a cocktail that reflects the spirit of the Bourbon Woman.

“Bourbon Women are smart, sophisticated, confident and adventurous,” said association founder Peggy Noe Stevens. “And they prefer their cocktails to be as bold as they are.”

Submissions will be accepted through July 27. Entries should include bourbon and no more than three ingredients – and the finished drink cannot be pink. Judges will evaluate based on taste, convenience, relevance and creativity. Winners will be announced at the Bourbon Women SIP-osium Conference in August. For more info, visit bourbonwomen.org.