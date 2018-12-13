What’s Cooking

Holiday menus offered at the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café

Gather with family and friends for a memorable holiday feast Dec. 25 at the Brown Hotel. The iconic hotel’s restaurants, the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café, will both offer a festive menu created by executive chef James Adams and chef de cuisine Dustin Willett. For more information or to make a reservation, visit brownhotel.com or call 502.583.1234.

A relaxed J. Graham’s Café will host “The Magic of Christmas on 4th Street” holiday buffet full of festive favorites. Southern sides like corn and crab bisque can be paired with hearty entrées including roasted turkey with cornbread dressing or hand-carved teres major steak from the rotisserie. For guests wanting breakfast, made-to-order Belgian waffles and omelets will be available with mushroom crepes and breakfast casserole. Assorted holiday sweets and fine patisserie creations can be savored for dessert. The cost is $54 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $22 for children ages four to 12; and complimentary for children under age four. Seating times are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

At the English Grill, a classic Christmas meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can start their feast with the seafood bar of oyster baked Rockefeller, smoked salmon, poached shrimp and Jonah crab claws; charcuterie and cheese display; and Hot Brown canapes. Pair entrée choices of roasted turkey breast with natural pan gravy, blackened beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, slow-roasted leg of lamb or salmon en croute. Diners can fill their plates with a variety of seasonal sides like poached spiced pears, German potato salad and cavatappi pasta salad. Finish the meal with holiday cookies or the Brown’s famous bread pudding. The cost is $71 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $22 for children ages four to 12; and complimentary for children under age four. Live holiday music will be provided by the hotel pianist, Brad Tomlinson.

In addition to Christmas Day, the English Grill will also offer a three course Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24. Guests will have the choice of jumbo lump crab cakes, potato leek soup and Groganica green salad for their appetizer; beef tenderloin, roasted Maple Leaf Farms breast of duck and pan seared scallops for their entrée; and the decadent chocolate striptease for dessert. There will be two seating times with the first from 5 to 6 p.m. and the second seating after 8 p.m. The cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Celebrate the end of 2018 at HopCat’s New Beers Eve on Dec. 31

HopCat, 1064 Bardstown Road, is kicking off the start of 2019 with the release of five new beers on tap every hour starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, for its New Beers Eve celebration. Starting at the top of every hour counting down to midnight, a new beer or HopCat exclusive that you can’t find anywhere else in Louisville will be tapped. Entrance to the event is free, but space is limited. Individual prices for each beer vary. For more information, visit hopcat.com/Louisville or call 502.890.8676.

Gather your beer-loving friends to sip new, bold brews for the first time, leading up to a midnight toast with Blake’s Glitter Cider. The beer release schedule includes:

8 p.m. – Country Boy Brewing’s Double Barrel Shotgun Wedding

9 p.m. – Mile Wide Beer Co.’s Apricot Quiet Science

10 p.m. – Mile Wide Beer Co.’s Royal McPoyle Imperial Milk Stout

11 p.m. – Upland Brewing Co.’s BA S’mores TBK

Midnight – Blake’s Hard Cider Co.’s Glitter Cider

In addition to unique beers, guests will be able to enjoy HopCat bites including their famous fries, stuffed burgers, killer mac & cheese and more. HopCat’s “Cat Tails,” cocktails with unique twists, such as the Woot! Russian, a White Russian with root beer, vanilla vodka, spiced rum and half-and-half, or the That’ll Do Donkey, a whiskey mule with Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer butterscotch schnapps, hard cider and a lime, will also be available along with a fully stocked bar.

HopCat recently enhanced their visitor experience with the launch of their new Game Room. Guests can eat, drink and enjoy traditional bar entertainment including darts, cornhole and shuffleboard, plus video games such as PacMan, Mario Cart on a big screen projector and more.

El Taco Luchador Warming Up Winter Days with Pozole

The taqueria named the most popular taco spot in the state by BuzzFeed and Yelp and recognized in Southern Living’s “City Guide to Louisville” announced recently a new seasonal special, Pozole, a slow-simmered soup often enjoyed among Mexican communities during holiday and New Year’s celebrations.

“Our version is a rojo, and we make it with chicken stock, a type of corn called hominy, guajillo, oregano and lots of spices,” said Chef and Co-Founder Fernando Martinez. “We make sure to top it off with fresh onions, pico de gallo, a little red cabbage and white cabbage, radish, cilantro and housemade tortilla strips. It’s a very festive and celebratory food.”

Customers can enjoy a bowl of pozole all winter with their choice of tinga chicken or short rib for $6.99.

Pozole is available for lunch and dinner at all three El Taco Luchador locations including, 500 W. Jefferson St., 112 Meridian Ave. in St. Matthews, and the recently renovated and expanded store at 938 Baxter Ave., which now has 120 seats and a new bar serving house-made margaritas and sangria.