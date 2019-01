Whitney Blanford & Craig Magruder Jr.

Whitney Blanford, daughter of Perry and Lisa Blanford of Bardstown, will marry Craig Magruder Jr., son of Craig Sr. and Judy Magruder of Louisville, on Sept. 28, 2019, at Passalino’s in Downtown Louisville. Whitney, an account manager and graduate of the University of Kentucky, and Craig, a medical device salesman and graduate of the University of Louisville, will reside in Louisville following their wedding.