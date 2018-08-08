And They Lived Happily Ever After…

Photos by First Loved Photo

After meeting at a young age, Sara Weaver and Nate Smith never knew they’d one day become husband and wife. With meticulous planning and help from the Louisville Marriott Downtown, the couple shared a magical wedding day on June 30. Sara recently shared details of the big day and how they pulled off nuptials that were both elegant and entertaining.

How did you two meet?

We met in the sixth grade when I transferred to Christian Academy. We were always friends until we started dating senior year of high school and then we went on to the University of Kentucky together as well. After that, the rest is history.

What’s the story of your engagement?

Last summer, I thought I was modeling for a boutique called Urban Farmgirl, but really Nate planned the whole night. He popped out from around the corner during the photo shoot at Locust Grove and proposed. Afterwards, I was even more surprised when 60 of our closest friends and family members were waiting for us at Captain’s Quarters. Nate called them one by one to invite them, and everyone was in on the secret. It was the sweetest night ever.

How did the planning process go?

The planning was great. The Marriott was really helpful in recommending vendors we fell in love with. I wanted an elegant church wedding but also always envisioned a big party to celebrate. The hotel helped us find just that. We had amazing food, a full ballroom and all the means to have the perfect night.

What was your favorite part of the day?

My favorite part of the day was our first dance. We crammed in dancing lessons at Shall We Dance in Anchorage last minute. Nate was so nervous in the days leading up to the wedding, but it went perfectly and kicked off our reception with a bang.

Did everything go smoothly or were there hiccups along the way?

We didn’t have any hiccups, luckily. Our vendors all brought our vision to life just as we wanted.

What advice would you give to couples currently planning their big day?

I would tell couples to make sure their wedding has all of their favorite things. For us, we knew we wanted good music, great food (tacos, Kentucky barbecue and chicken and waffles) and a dance floor big enough to fit our 300 guests. We definitely didn’t have the traditional ballroom wedding, but we wanted our guests to have fun the entire night. VT

Vendors

Wedding Gown: Louisville Bridal Suite

Veil and Jewelry: Afterglow Wedding Boutique

Tuxedos: Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaid Dresses: Azazie

Hair + Makeup: Chelsea Selby

Table decor: Millenium Events

Florist: Schulz’s Florist

Cake: Plehn’s Bakery

Food: Marriott Louisville Downtown

Chairs: Fifty Chairs

Photography: First Loved Photo

Photo Booth: Showtime Photos

Gobo: Axis

Videography: Campfire Films

Band: The Plan B Band

Trolley: Free Enterprise

Ceremony: Broadway Baptist Church

Reception: Louisville Marriott Downtown

Officiant: Dave Stone

Rings: Genesis Diamonds

Invitations: Etcetera