Engagement Announcement: Caitlin Sue & Christian Goodan

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Carla Dobson of Louisville, Kentucky, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Caitlin Sue to Christian Goodan, son of Mr. Jeffrey Goodan of San Diego, California, and Ms. Carla Strohmeier of Louisville, Kentucky. The bride is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in psychology and works in marketing and business development for medical distributor Lite Source Inc. The groom is also a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in equine management and is employed as a financial analyst at Farm Credit Mid-America. A December wedding is planned at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

Photo by Anna May Photography.