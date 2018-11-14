What to Wear to the Candle GlowGala

Photos and styling by Andrea Hutchinson
Models: Lauren Hendricks and Josh Johnson
Assisted by Kelly Vetter
In preparation of Hosparus Health’s Candle Glow Gala on Dec. 1, Rodes For Him For Her helped us put together a few luminous looks for the big night. To show off the brilliant attire, we recruited Glow Lounge co-chair Lauren Hendricks and Glow Lounge committee member Josh Johnson.
Black Halo dress, $375; Jarin earrings, $115; Jarin necklace, $215; Sondra Roberts velvet clutch, $80.
Samuelsohn tuxedo, $1,595; Brackish bow tie, $225; Eton formal black shirt, $275.
Shoshanna black polka dot dress, $795; Ziner pearl flower earrings, $115; Ziner pearl necklace, $425; Sondra Roberts sparkle clutch, $70.
Byron British black tux, $1,095; Eton formal white shirt, $275; Randy Hanauer cummerbund and tie, $195.
Ema Savahl hand-painted nude gown, $2,425; Margo Morrison earrings $250.
Rodes For Him For Her
4938 Brownsboro Road
rodes.com
502.753.7633