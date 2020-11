Photos by Andrea Hutchinson



On Oct. 4, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens celebrated its one-year anniversary with a private virtual concert featuring CMT’s Next Women of Country Artist, Stephanie Quayle, dinner and dessert from Wiltshire Pantry and cocktails from Beam Suntory. Guests were invited to socially distance at the Annual Gala at tables in groups of two or four and enjoyed an evening to get dressed up and celebrate one of Louisville’s botanical treasures.