Voice of Style

Josh Johnson’s Travel Style

By Miranda McDonald

With all the traveling that Josh Johnson, creator of TheKentuckyGent.com, does for work, we thought we would sit down with the local blogger and see what tips he has for traveling in style.

How often do you travel?

I usually take about two trips a month.

Are these trips for work or leisure?

They are usually a little bit of both.

How do you pack for different types of trips?

For work trips, I take time to plan out my outfits ahead of time and then pack them accordingly. I like to know ahead of time what outfits I will be wearing for each day because my schedule can be quite busy.

For leisure trips, however, I just make sure I have enough tops and bottoms for the time I will be there. I’m not as meticulous about packing when I’m not working.

Do you have any go-to items you like to wear while traveling?

When it comes to traveling, I have a uniform I pretty much stick to. Depending on the weather, I like to wear comfortable jeans or shorts, a button-down (usually flannel) and t-shirt and a comfortable pair of shoes.

Everything I wear is comfortable, and all of it is ethically-sourced and made in the United States. Those are two things I look for when I pick out pieces to add to my wardrobe.

Also, a hoodie or jacket always comes in handy because flights can be cold. They are also good for layering. When you layer, you don’t have to worry about changing once you land. Instead, you can just remove or change up what you already you have on. This saves time and makes things a lot easier.

Do you have any accessories you like to take with you when traveling?

I always have sunglasses, a watch, a bandana or hat and comfortable shoes.

Do you have any beauty items you like to pack as well?

I have three things I always pack in my carry-on: eyedrops, face wipes from Biore or Simple Truth and Chapstick. These three items help me stay fresh during those long days of travel.

Do you have a go-to brand for luggage?

I use Away luggage because they are hard shell and have a lifetime warranty. Also, the carry-on has a built-in battery, so charging your portable devices on the go is easy.

I also carry a Herschel backpack. A backpack is always a good item to have on the plane and when walking around a new city.

Any other pieces of advice for style on the go?

My style doesn’t change much when I am traveling, even if it is for work. I’m lucky enough to do something that allows me to stay true to my own aesthetic. I mostly like to be comfortable, and dress for my body. Those two things are important to me. VT

The Look: Marine layer tee, Everlane hoodie, Vans flannel, Nike shoes, Levi’s jeans, Timex watch, Warby Parker sunglasses and Urban Outfitters bandana.

The Luggage: Away hard-shell luggage and Herschel backpack.