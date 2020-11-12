Virtual Snow Ball Gala

Norton Children’s Hospital’s annual event offers a gourmet dinner, a silent auction and a home & BMW raffle, oh my!

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos from the 2019 event by Kathryn Harrington

Norton Children’s Hospital has raised the bar for virtual galas with its annual Snow Ball by including a gourmet dinner option, a silent auction and a fantastic raffle opportunity. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook on Nov. 21, much like other galas that have gone virtual, but Norton is also offering gourmet meal packages from Grassa Gramma, Village Anchor and Le Moo.

This year’s Snow Ball will be the 31st year Norton Children’s Hospital has put the event on. All proceeds from the Ball go towards helping over 180,000 children receive the medical treatments they need through Norton Children’s Hospital. The funds will help support programs, facilities, equipment, research, advocacy and education, according to Lynnie Myer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer at Norton Healthcare. The virtual format allows for Norton to incorporate lots of fun ways for viewers to participate.

“There is so much that goes into taking care of a child that is severely injured, born premature or born with some kind of heart issue. You never know when your child is going to need care at Norton Children’s, but our team of specialists is here and ready. The hospital relies on support from the community to make this care possible, so we want to show everyone how they’ve helped. At the same time, we’re giving a nod to our health care heroes who provide this top-notch care every day,” said Heather Singleton, the system director of Events and Community Relations at Norton Healthcare.

The live stream will be on Nov. 21 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Norton Healthcare’s Facebook page. There will be a virtual cocktail hour from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and from 8 to 9 p.m. there will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital, highlights from the silent auction and the revealing of the winner of the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle.

“A highlight of the Snow Ball is the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle drawing. [The] first prize is a 2021 BMW X3 SUV from BMW of Louisville plus $10,000. [The] grand prize is a new home in Norton Commons built by Ramage Company and valued at over $750,000. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased online at HomeAndBMWRaffle.com or by calling 502.629.8060. Only 12,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held live at 9 p.m. during the virtual Snow Ball event on the Norton Children’s Facebook page,” said Meyer.

The silent auction will begin on Nov. 13 and the winners will be announced during the Facebook live event. As long as you register for the silent auction by noon on Nov. 21, you’re set to go! Winners of the raffle will win a unique package that will be delivered to your home that night. Set an alarm for Nov. 13 and check it out here; you won’t want to miss out on all the amazing auction items being offered.

The gourmet dining packages are $300 and include a meal for two, a bottle of wine and a commemorative Snow Ball gift, according to Singleton. You must place your order by Nov. 11, and you can pick them up from the restaurant on Nov. 21. The meal will come from the same restaurant but could feature two different entrees, allowing you to have a little bit of a variety for you and your partner. The menus can be found online at NortonChildrensSnowBall.com. Good luck choosing; they all sound delicious!

Dress to the nines, or in your sweats, to take part in the 31st annual Snow Ball. Enjoy some delicious food and possibly win some fantastic raffle prizes all in the name of Norton Children’s Hospital. According to Meyer, the Snow Ball is presented by Konica Minolta and is part of the annual Festival of Trees & Lights, which is presented by Republic Bank. The Voice-Tribune is the official media sponsor of the 2020 virtual Snow Ball.