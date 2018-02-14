On Trend: Jabril Goodner

Story and photos by Miranda McDonald

As the communications manager at KMAC, Jabril Goodner knows how important it is to always put your best foot forward when it comes to dressing for work.

How would you describe your style?

I would describe my style in four words: timeless, classic, functional and expressive.

I describe the confidence I have in my style as a new counter-culture because I know the function of my garments. I also know what kind of impression I want to make. To me, this new counter-culture is knowing who you are and what you want out of life. I want to convey that with what I wear. I am considered a “millennial” who will be innovative with his style, but I also use perfect, timeless fashion as the basis for this contemporary expression.

Do you have any go-to pieces this time of year?

My ZERO KING coat is a staple for the winter season. It’’s reliable, it makes a statement and it goes with practically everything. It’s one of my most prized garments. I’m very thankful to have found it.

Do you have a process for picking out an outfit?

My process is to consider the day and what I am up going to be up against. I want my clothes to always be functional and comfortable. When you’re comfortable, you’re confident.

However, I also try to choose different pieces without too much active thought. I believe that if you do your homework and acquire great quality pieces in your collection, almost anything in your wardrobe will look great together. Some days people need a hero, so why not look like one?

Does your style change from day to night?

My style is very professional during the day. When the sun is out, people need to be inspired, and I need to be ready to make a real impact with my job. Function dominates and takes precedence during this time.

At night, my garments emphasize silhouettes. It celebrates tech-wear and Eastern culture with inspirations like Korea, Japan, etc. I like to move swiftly.

Any other thoughts on style?

People from all over the globe can benefit from enhancing their confidence and taste level when it comes to clothing. And even if styles vary in different regions, true knowledge of style, fashion, economics and efficiency are all things that people need dire access to, just like any other field of education. VT