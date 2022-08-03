The Galt House August 2022

Providing inventive dining concepts for the best of Southern hospitality

By Skip James

Photos provided by The Galt House Hotel

As summertime in Louisville reaches its peak, locals are invited to sit back and enjoy a hand-crafted beverage from Swizzle Dinner and Drinks at The Galt House Hotel. Guests can fully immerse themselves in the southern retro-style supper club while enjoying the panoramic views of downtown from the 25th floor of the hotel.

Swizzle Dinner and Drinks’ enticing and swanky cocktails, as seen on its cocktail menu, make it ever so easy to appreciate the art of mixology and intricate design. With unique techniques and a flick of the wrist, Swizzle bartenders have mastered creating a sensational one-of-a-kind drink. Swizzle offers a variety of signature drinks, including the popular bourbon and lemon-infused mixed drink, “Sting Like A Bee,” and the sweet and tangy “Razzle Dazzle.” Yet, a classic and beloved go-to is the “1910 Smokebox Old Fashioned” delivered in a smoking box with its warm aroma of Evan Williams Bottled in Bond.

Looking forward, guests can anticipate the debut of “Sunset Sip,” served to guests at sunset every night. The vibrant drink flawlessly resembles the warm summer nights of Louisville and can be enjoyed solo or with some good company.

Swizzle Dinner & Drinks continues to celebrate the long-standing history of bourbon with the restaurant’s monthly bourbon dinners. Guests can dine at Swizzle to experience a spectacular set menu of delicious prime steaks, sustainable seafood and local produce – alongside the finest bourbons. Each dinner is themed with an exclusive bourbon partner and features local guest speakers from the bourbon industry to host guided tastings. Even more, to further enrich one’s knowledge of the world of whiskey and fine spirits.

The Reverse Happy Hours are in the Conservatory and Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar after the Yum Center concerts. Other dining locations in the Galt House offer Happy Hours on Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with specials such as $2 off wines by the glass, $4 draft beers, $5 Evan Williams Black and Riondo Prosecco. Assorted finger food like soft pretzels, cheese curds and fried green tomatoes are also included.

Guests may also take advantage of the live entertainment from Walker’s Exchange at The Galt House Hotel and kick back with its monthly hosting of cigar lounge nights. The Walker’s Exchange Patio cigar lounge is on the last Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., with cigars available for purchase. The upcoming cigar lounge night will be on Aug. 26, and both the bourbon dinner and cigar lounge night can be reserved via Eventbrite.

The Galt House Hotel, which recently emerged from an $80 million transformative renovation, hosts 1,239 sophisticated guest rooms, suites and 130,000 square feet of function space. Aside from Swizzle, the hotel has five other inventive dining concepts onsite and provides the best of Southern hospitality.

The Galt House Hotel

140 N Fourth St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.589.5200

galthouse.com