A speakeasy bar and cocktail to beat the end of summer heat

By Liz Bingham

Photo by Jon Cherry

As summer winds down with a final pop of heat and humidity, there’s no better escape than below Whiskey Row. A highlight of Hell or High Water’s summer menu is a fun, tropically inspired cocktail called “This Side of Paradise” that will have you savoring the end of summer in no time. It’s a riff on Ti Punch that combines lime, cane syrup and Rhum Agricole, with hints of pineapple and coconut. The drink has Sirop de Canne made in-house by the bar’s beverage director, James Siegel. You’ll find it on the sweeter side but delightful with all of the different notes of tropical fruit.

We’d like to say thank you again to Hell or High Water for hosting our September issue cover shoot, especially to James for providing the ice and bourbon! It was the absolute perfect venue for our bourbon issue with its elegant, moody atmosphere and speakeasy vibes. So to beat the heat these last few weeks of summer, we recommend you head to Hell or High Water yourselves for a local, speakeasy experience you can’t find anywhere else. Cheers!

This Side of Paradise

.25 oz Sirop de Canne

.5 oz Lime

.5 oz Pineapple/Coconut gastrique

2 oz Rhum Agricole

Shake with ice and pour over rocks.

Garnish with lime slice.

Hell or High Water

112 W Washington St.

Louisville, KY 40202

hellorhighwaterbar.com

502.587.3057